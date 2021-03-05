MADISONVILLE — As Kollin Mraz walked down a hallway and through a throng of jubilant fans, the senior looked up, stared straight ahead and then smiled before saying with absolute conviction that at no time did Academy feel like it was out of Friday night’s boys Class 3A Region III semifinal against New Waverly.
“No, sir,” he said. “Playing with these kids, we’ve done it since we were young. We’ve been in games like this. We knew what we had to do.”
So, no worries then? Not even when New Waverly jumped out of the gates to a 6-0 lead, not when the Bulldogs led by 12 points in the third, by four with a minute remaining in the fourth, by two with 3 seconds left in regulation and by five with 1:25 to go in the first overtime?
“No, sir,” Mraz continued. “Big hopes. Always big hopes.”
And there’s at least one more big basketball game to play.
The Bees got up off the mat time and again inside Mustang Gym, forcing overtime with a layup by Jaylin McWilliams as time expired in regulation, scoring the last five points of the first overtime to send the thriller to a second extra session and holding off the Bulldogs 70-69 to advance to today’s Region III final.
Academy (21-7), which now has won 14 in a row and already the deepest into the playoffs it’s been since 2002, plays Winnie East Chambers (27-0), at 1 p.m. back in Madisonville.
East Chambers defeated Lorena in the other Region III simifinal, 53-35, which was played after Academy and New Waverly’s marathon contest.
Darion Franklin paced Academy with a game-high 24 points. Jerry Cephus went 5-for-5 in the fourth quarter to score 10 of his 17 points, McWilliams added 16 and Tanner Rambeau chipped in 11 for the Bees, who didn’t lead by more than two points until Rambeau’s three-point play 2 minutes into the second 4-minute overtime.
Gavin Chamberlain had 19 points, Cameron Austin 17, and Sebastine Amaro and Cameron Bell 10 apiece for New Waverly (27-2.)
“It was kind of a crazy game and one that we could have easily lost, but I felt that our guys just believed in themselves and believed that we could come back,” Academy coach James Holt said. “So, they believed in themselves and I think you have to do that in order to win a game like that.”
Belief, yes, but a bunch of clutch plays in pressure moments made by all five Bees starters helped, too, en route to knocking off a talented Bulldogs bunch coached by Melvin Williams that hadn’t lost since its season opener in November and piled up 27 wins in a row before Academy halted the streak.
The Bees were down 37-25 midway through the third quarter when they went on a 10-0 run to get within 37-35 with 50 seconds left in the period, and they entered the fourth down just 39-35.
It took Cephus and Academy 1:15 into the final quarter to take a 40-39 lead with the senior’s layup after McWilliams’ steal and Cephus’ corner 3-pointer. New Waverly, which led 17-12 after the first quarter and 26-23 at the half, countered with the next seven points for a 46-40 advantage with 4:48 to go.
Academy was within one on two occasions as the back-and-forth quarter continued but didn’t catch the Bulldogs until Rambeau made two free throws to tie it at 58 with 20 seconds left.
New Waverly went ahead with 3 seconds to play when Bell banked in a layup. Out of a timeout, Academy had the length of the floor to go with little time to spare. The Bees had a plan.
Mraz, a quarterback for parts of his football career with the Bees, heaved a deep ball to McWilliams, who had slipped behind two defenders, and the receiver/defensive back on the gridiron snagged the pass and made a left-handed layup at the buzzer to make it 60-all.
“We work on situational stuff and one of the situations is we need a bucket in 3 seconds. What are we going to run? So, we practice that play,” Holt said. “I’m not sure it was exactly what we were looking for. We were expecting them to stay back a little bit and they came up, and when they did that – Kollin’s got a great arm – and he made a great throw to Jay and he finished it.”
But, the theatrics weren’t over just yet.
Austin hit a 3 and Chamberlain made a layup to put the bulldogs up 65-60 in the first overtime. Franklin, though, buried a 3-pointer then made a layup after Rambeau’s steal to tie it once more.
Rambeau’s three-point play and a free throw each from McWilliams and Franklin put Academy up 70-65, and the Bees held on from there.
“We never give up and we have been that way since we were 4 years old. We’ve been playing together since we were 6, and we never give up,” Franklin said. “We just came out here to hoop. That’s all I can say. We came out here to hoop, and you see the outcome when we play. We went through adversity through the four quarters and when we went to overtime, we flipped a switch.”
Now flip that switch over to today’s regional final.
“It’s going to be about execution. We’ve got to come up with a game plan and execute that game plan,” Holt said. “Whoever we play is going to be a good team that’s beat a lot of other good teams. So, for us to advance, we’re going to have to play well and play our game.”