Lake Belton went 3-1 at each of the last two tournaments it entered, including last weekend in Cameron, and head coach Zane Johnston has a pretty good idea as to why the Broncos won seven of their last nine heading into Tuesday’s non-district appointment against Lago Vista.
“I really think it has a lot to do with how we’re playing defensively. We’re trying to build an identity of being a defensive-minded team,” Johnston said.
Putting its purpose into motion against the Vikings inside Bronco Gym, stingy, bothersome Lake Belton held the visitors to three first-quarter points — 21 through three periods — and cruised to a 62-44 victory during which the Broncos were up by as much as 36 points.
“They are playing together. They are touching a lot of passes. We have a ton of deflections. And that’s one of our goals. It causes chaos and gets the offense to start to hesitate and throw wild passes,” Johnston said. “I’m really, really pleased with how we’re playing right now.”
Infiltrating passing lanes more often than not Tuesday, the Broncos (10-3) quickly built an insurmountable advantage 5½ minutes into the ballgame. Chris Jarrett had eight points, and Nelson Hayes and Daud Khan made 3-pointers to highlight an opening 19-0 run that all but sealed the outcome.
Lago Vista (4-13) netted its first bucket with 1:49 to play in the opening quarter with a 3 from Townsend O’Hara, who paced the Vikings with 15 points, and Lake Belton carried a 23-3 advantage into the second quarter.
Jarrett finished with a game-high 18 points, Trevon Phillips added 11 and D’Arius Wilkerson 10 for the Broncos, who were 22-of-67 from the field and 13-of-15 at the free throw line. Jarrett was 10-of-10 at the stripe in the first half.
Bowen Stobb joined O’Hara in double figures with 10 points for the Vikings, who were 13-of-51 from the field and couldn’t match Lake Belton’s length and athleticism on the boards that gave it numerous second and third looks at the basket and limited Lago Vista to one-and-done trips most of the night.
The Broncos piled up 20 offensive rebounds among 46 total. Khan corralled 19 rebounds, giving him 43 over his last three outings. Wilkerson had 10 rebounds and Jarrett six.
“Credit to the kids. They played hard. They played together,” Johnston said. “Very unselfish.”
Lake Belton went into the locker room with a 35-14 lead, watched the Vikings score the first four points in the third and countered with a 17-0 run that included slam dunks from Jarrett and Selman Bridges (seven points). Phillips’ 3 boosted the Broncos into the fourth with a 55-21 cushion.
With eight points from Stobb and seven from O’Hara, the Vikings outscored Lake Belton 23-7 in the fourth, a minor blip that can at the very least be used as a reminder.
“I’d much rather be frustrated about a fourth quarter when you have a big lead than be frustrated with three quarters and only play well in one,” Johnston said. “We haven’t been up by that much in the fourth quarter a whole lot, so, slowing down, trying to run our offense, we kind of looked a little out of place, instead of continuing to do what we do — let our defense turn into offense.”
The Broncos are at Pflugerville on Friday before their District 22-5A opener at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 on the road against Waco University. A tournament in Wimberley follows that Dec. 28-30 before its full-steam ahead into the league slate.
“I think we are getting closer. We’re still trying to figure each other out a little bit,” Johnston said. “The way they are playing defensively gives me confidence that we can play. So, I’m ready for (district) and I think the kids are ready for it”