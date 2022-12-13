Lake-Lago boys hoops

Lake Belton’s Chris Jarrett (12) shoots an open jumper during the Broncos’ 62-44 non-district victory over Lago Vista on Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton went 3-1 at each of the last two tournaments it entered, including last weekend in Cameron, and head coach Zane Johnston has a pretty good idea as to why the Broncos won seven of their last nine heading into Tuesday’s non-district appointment against Lago Vista.

jweaver@tdtnews.com