LAS VEGAS — Former Belton High standout defensive lineman Logan Hall on Friday heard his name called at the NFL draft, taken with the 33rd overall pick — the first selection of Round 2 — by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“You couldn’t find a more deserving young man,” said Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore, who was the Tigers head coach during Hall’s senior season of 2017.
Hall moved to Belton from Oklahoma prior to his sophomore season. Three games into his junior year, then-Belton head coach Bob Shipley had a hunch Hall would turn into a pro prospect.
“As he matures physically and he gets more and more comfortable with that position, he can be big time,” Shipley said in 2016. “You can’t coach 6-6. And not only 6-6, but 6-6 that can run and move. … He’s got all the potential in the world. He could play this game for a long time if he’ll continue to improve and work hard.”
Hall’s improvement led to 54 tackles, 10 of those for losses, including five sacks, as a senior and he signed with Houston that December.
While with the Cougars, Hall appeared in 46 games. Last season, the towering 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive tackle, totaled 48 tackles, led Houston with 13.5 tackles for loss and his 6½ sacks ranked second in the American Athletic Conference.
Through his four-year collegiate career, Hall accumulated 99 tackles, 20.5 for losses, and eight sacks.
“He has worked so hard to earn this,” Skidmore added.
Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady at quarterback following the 2020 season. The Buccaneers advanced to the division round in 2021 and will have a new head coach this season in Todd Bowles, who moved from defensive coordinator to the lead role in place of Bruce Arians.
Hall went to social media to express his excitement with a post on Twitter that read: “so humbled and honored. looking forward to playing with @TomBrady. wish me luck!”