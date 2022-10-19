The goal for Lake Belton has been straightforward all year. The Broncos want to experience playoff football.
It’s something they yearned for as a new program playing an independent schedule in 2020 and 2021, yet something they couldn’t see to fruition until now.
Playing its first schedule with postseason implications this fall, Lake has used its longing from the past as fuel to reach for a reward that finally sits within an arm’s length.
All it takes is another win or two.
“We’re excited about the opportunity. It’s going to be a challenge. The kids understand it. We’re really worried about us. If we take care of us and do our job to the best of our ability, the rest will take care of itself,” said Broncos head coach Brian Cope, whose team travels to undefeated Midlothian (7-0, 5-0) on Friday for a showdown between District 4-5A-I’s first- and second-place teams.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
“We’ve had two really good practices — didn’t expect anything different from our kids,” Cope continued. “We had our best weight-room workout (Tuesday) that we’ve had in a long time and I think that’s a testament to our senior leadership. We need all of Bronco nation there on Friday night at Midlothian because they’re going to have a great crowd, too.”
For much of the Broncos’ senior-laden roster, this year represents their lone shot at playoff football, and their play on the field has reflected their eagerness to get there.
Since dropping a last-second 34-33 loss to Killeen Shoemaker, Lake Belton (7-1, 5-1) has reeled off four wins in a row by a combined margin of 158 points to march into second place, where it holds its playoff and league title chances in its own hands.
Two victories in the last three weeks — Lake has its bye next Friday — would equal the Broncos’ first district championship. One win likely would still seal a postseason bid while no wins could leave Lake Belton’s fate still in doubt.
The Broncos have taken care of their competition in a variety of ways in their current winning stretch, but it mostly has consisted of a balanced offense that is coming off a season-high in yards (509) and points coupled with a stingy defense that turned over Granbury five times — including a 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Tre Phillips — and sacked the Pirates five times in last week’s 69-14 rout.
It was a team effort that produced many standout performances on both sides of the ball and it also set the standard going forward into this week.
“I liked how we played four to six seconds on each play, and we’re going to have to do that every single play from offense to defense to special teams on Friday night,” Cope said. “They’re (Midlothian) well-coached in every facet of the game.”
The Panthers returned six starters on each side from last year’s regional semifinalists and haven’t much skipped a beat since then, winning this year by an average of 33.4 points per game while surrendering just 11.1 points per game. Quarterback Chad Ragle (654 yards passing 10 TDs; 316 yards rushing) drives Midlothian’s flexbone offense, which features a lot of triple option and differs from the teams Lake has seen thus far this season.
“They’re a flexbone team but with (Bryant) Wesco at receiver, it adds a different wrinkle and they do a great job with him,” Cope said, adding that the Panthers have few weaknesses across the board.
“Their quarterback is really, really good. They have four to five tailbacks who are really talented and their O-line up front is very big and physical,” he said. “At D-line, it may be the best D-line that we’ve faced. Their linebackers read keys really well and run to the football. They have a talented secondary that hasn’t had a lot of challenges, so it’s going to be a fun test.”
Michael Garber, Deago Benson and Jordon Richburg join Ragle as players with at least 280 yards or more rushing on the season for a Panthers team that pounds out 213.4 yards on the ground on average.
Then throw in Wesco — who has 34 catches and accounts for 689 of the Panthers’ 831 yards through the air, including all but one of the 11 touchdowns — and Midlothian can strike from either avenue.
Cope said one key will be winning at the point of attack.
“We have to be physical up front and be able to handle their charge,” he said. “They have five really talented defensive linemen. We have to be able to win that battle up front on both sides of the ball. I think that’s where the game’s going to come down to.”
Cope also said limiting yardage on first downs and getting stops on third downs will go a long way in helping the Broncos to a victory, as will another important aspect that plays a big role each week — the big play.
“We have to find some ways to limit Wesco and their explosive plays on the pitch and the dive and (with) the quarterback, and we also have to give opportunities for our offense to make explosive plays,” he said.
Lake Belton did its share last week when it had six plays of 20 yards or more, including a 42-yard strike from Connor Crews to Micah Hudson on the game’s first play from scrimmage, a gain that was set up by Javeon Wilcox’s 44-yard return on the opening kickoff.
Wilcox added a team-high nine tackles and two of the Broncos’ three interceptions while Hudson had his third straight 100-yard game receiving, finishing with 135 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The junior standout Hudson leads area players in receiving yards (828) and touchdowns (12) on 38 catches.
Plenty of other Broncos had productive games last week such as Crews (258 yards passing, two TDs), D’Arius Wilkerson, who had a season-high 107 yards rushing and a pair of scores, Tristan Robin (two rushing TDs), Phillips, who also scored on a 41-yard run on a fake punt, and Ty Legg, who nearly matched Wilcox with his nine stops to go with one interception.
Senior backup quarterback Brady Johnson also notched his first TD of the year with a 1-yard plunge on a keeper late in the game and sophomore Joshua Mallard chipped in a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
On the season, Wilcox’s 83 tackles, for an average of 10.4 per game, lead Lake while Connor Brennan’s 59 stops follow.
Losing a loved one
The Panthers will be playing with heavy hearts Friday as they continue to mourn the passing of assistant coach Clif White, who died Saturday at age 37 after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer.
White continued to coach the freshman football team and assist the varsity team through three rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries after his diagnosis in May.
White coached at Midlothian for 10 years. The Panthers are 7-0 for the first time since 1984.