First-year football head coaches traditionally get to enjoy something of a honeymoon period, depending on the circumstances and expectations.
Some take over a program that already is successful and the objective is to keep the train rolling.
Others may take on a successful program, but the talent cupboard is depleted from the previous year, which may be why the previous coach exited. Still, other coaches try to find a way to turn a moribund product into a competitive one.
The markers for a successful first-year coach take on a broad spectrum be it victories, a playoff appearance or just to have a program move in a positive direction with better organization and participation.
But the tangible landmark from a historical perspective boils down to the won-loss record in that given season. Area newcomers this year include Salado’s Tom Westerberg, Moody’s Matt Hurst, Gatesville’s Aaron Hunter, Copperas Cove’s Tony Johnson, Killeen Chaparral’s Alan Haire and Killeen’s Josh Sadler.
A look at the record of first-year 11-man public-school head coaches in the area — the first year at that school, not necessarily their first year anywhere — brings a variety of coaches who are either still fresh on the minds of their team’s followers or are all but forgotten through the sands of time. Some may be a surprise to many while others are as expected. Some hung around for quite a while afterward while others came and went in short order.
For instance, the Temple coach with the best first-year record is very fresh on the mind. Current Wildcats coach Scott Stewart took over a program at its apex when he assumed the role in 2016. Stewart, who was promoted from defensive coordinator when Mike Spradlin left, was a seamless transition to a program that had been to the state title game two years prior.
Stewart’s first Wildcats’ team went 12-4 and reached the Class 5A Division I state championship game. The typical answer to a coaching record at Temple has Bob McQueen’s name attached to it. McQueen won the first nine games he coached in 1972, which is a record, but that season ended at 9-1. McQueen’s predecessor, John Elam, guided the 1967 Wildcats to a 9-2 mark to claim the previous highs for a Temple debut.
Belton High had a pair of 10-win inaugural coaching seasons within four years of each other. Hugh Sullivan’s Tigers posted a 10-1 mark in 1978 and his successor Dick Stafford, who moved from Temple to Belton in 1982, posted a 10-2 record. Sister school Lake Belton went 9-0 under Brian Cope in 2021 in the Broncos first year (second overall) playing all varsity competition. Stewart and Cope are the only active area head coaches with the distinction of best newcomer.
The natural guess for the best debut at Copperas Cove would be someone named Jack. That would be half-right. But it may not be the first Jack to come to mind. Instead of Jack Welch, who spent 24 successful years in Cove, it was his replacement Jack Alvarez, who led the Bulldawgs to a 7-4 mark in 2018. Ross Rogers was hardly a newcomer when he started the program at Harker Heights in 2000, but he took a rookie school to an impressive 10-3 record out of the gate.
At Killeen High, Leo Buckley’s name adorns the stadium. But it was James “Luke” Welch, who took the 1957 Kangaroos to 9-2, the best of his seven seasons at the Killeen helm. Three others — Rex Turner (1977), Jerry Bomar (1992) and Sam Jones (2004) — had eight-win first seasons. At Killeen Ellison, Robert Walker was the second head coach the Eagles ever had following veteran Jon Beseda. Walker’s 1995 Eagles went 9-3 and were even better in his subsequent three seasons. Shoemaker has been a tough starting point for new coaches. Channon Hall’s 1-9 campaign in 2011 is still the most.
You don’t have to go back far to find the best first year for a Salado coach. Haire took the Eagles to a 7-5 record when he returned to his hometown in 2016.
Before Kiff Hardin came to Gatesville in 1997 you had to go back generations to find the winningest debuts — nine wins apiece for B.B. Hines in 1931 and Lloyd Mitchell in 1944. Hardin’s Hornets went 10-2 that year before winning a state title in 2000. In Lampasas, Ken Wigington was the Badgers’ head coach for only the 1989 season to steady the ship after the untimely death of Rod Hudson. Wiginton’s Badgers went 9-3 in that solo flight.
Jarrell didn’t field an 11-man football team until 1976 and is now a rising 4A school. The two best debut seasons came from the Cougars’ longest serving and winningest coach and their shortest serving mentor. Randy Franklin took the 1998 Cougars to a 5-5 mark in his first of 11 years. Charles Griggs did the same in 1981, his only year as a head coach anywhere.
Next week we will dive into the best rookie seasons at the area’s sub-Class 4A UIL 11-man football programs.
Editor’s note: First in a two-part series