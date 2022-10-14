PFLUGERVILLE — Looking to take another step toward the District 11-5A-II title, Belton was stunned in the first half Friday night against winless Pflugerville Connally, which trailed by three points despite the Tigers producing more yards on their first three plays than the Cougars had through two quarters.
It appeared Connally was poised to pull off an upset, but Belton bounced back. The Tigers completely controlled the second half, reaching the end zone on all four of their possessions en route to a 43-21 victory.
“At halftime, we kept telling the kids not to press the panic button,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “We are a good football team, and good football teams rise to the top even when they are not playing very well, and we did. We didn’t freak out or yell or anything like that. We just told them to refocus and get back to doing what we do.”
The advice worked, and the Tigers answered Connally’s only score of the second half with a 12-play, 87-yard scoring drive that ate 5 minutes off the clock before junior quarterback Ty Brown found Mason Ramm for a 31-yard touchdown with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter to create an insurmountable advantage.
Led by senior running back LJ Underwood’s 16 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Shaun Snapp’s 138 yards rushing and two scores on 19 carries, the Tigers totaled 437 total yards of offense — their fourth 400-yard game of the year — while limiting Connally to just 41 yards.
“We just talked about stepping up defensively at halftime,” Belton senior defensive back Sam Babcock said. “We had to realize who we were up against. And it’s no disrespect to them, but it should not have been close like that. We just needed to remind ourselves who we are.”
The Cougars (0-7, 0-3) accumulated only 11 yards in the first half but struck first when junior Owen Garcia returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown, dropping the Tigers into an immediate 7-0 deficit with less than 3 minutes off the clock.
Belton (6-2, 4-0) responded with three consecutive scoring drives, starting with a four-play, 46-yard possession punctuated by Brown’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Slade LeBlanc. Following a three-and-out for Connally, the Tigers embarked on a trek toward a successful 25-yard field goal by Cole Chrisman.
The 10-7 advantage held through the first quarter and, after another Cougars punt, Underwood accounted for all 58 yards on Belton’s ensuing drive, including a 42-yard run that set up his 7-yard touchdown.
Babcock intercepted a pass to end Connally’s next drive but Garcia returned the favor three plays later, intercepting Brown’s pass and returning it 80 yards for his second touchdown as Belton settled for a 17-14 lead going into halftime.
Snapp’s 13-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter was followed by Garcia’s 53-yard TD run for the Cougars, giving him a touchdown in all three phases.
Connally didn’t get any closer.
Belton closed the game with 19 unanswered points, including an 8-yard run from Snapp and a 3-yarder from backup quarterback Jake Stout.
“You have to give the kids credit because in the second half, we came out and dominated the line of scrimmage,” Sniffin said. “We were just running the ball down their throats, and we finished them off.”
After eight consecutive games, the Tigers have their open date next week before returning Oct. 28 to host Killeen Chaparral and potentially clinch the program’s first district championship since 2006 depending on how next week’s games play out.
Regardless, Babcock is looking forward to some levity.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “We’re going to get some shorter practices and things will be a little lighter. We’ll get to sleep a little more. And it feels even better knowing we’re on top of the district.”
BELTON 43, PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY 21
Belton 10 7 13 13 — 43
Connally 7 7 7 0 — 21
Con — Owen Garcia 83 punt return (Noe Molina kick)
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 24 pass from Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bel — Chrisman 25 field goal
Bel — LJ Underwood 7 run (Chrisman kick)
Con — Garcia 80 interception return (Molina kick)
Bel — Shaun Snapp 13 run (Chrisman kick)
Con — Garcia 53 run (Molina kick)
Bel — Mason Ramm 31 pass from Brown (kick blocked)
Bel — Snapp 8 run (run failed)
Bel — Jake Stout 3 run (Chrisman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Con
First downs 23 6
Rushes-yards 46-332 28-22
Passing yards 105 19
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-23-1 2-13-1
Punts-average 1-31.0 4-32.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 7-0
Penalties-yards 10-110 9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Underwood 16-181, Snapp 19-138, LeBlanc 3-18, Stout 2-17, Jay Burrola 1-6, Brown 4-0, Noah Moaga 1-(-28); Connally: Garcia 2-53, Armond Kirkland 3-13, Lawrence Doe 2-7, Gael Paiz 2-4, Alvaro Ruiz 1-(-2), Jamal Abercrumbia 11-(-8), Raymond Serrato 1-(-9), Kaden Nguyen 6-(-36).
PASSING — Belton: Brown 13-22-1-105, Stout 0-1-0-0; Connally: Nguyen 2-13-1-19.
RECEIVING — Belton: LeBlanc 4-57, Ramm 4-43, Isaac Abel 1-4, Karson Dunn 2-3, Snapp 1-0, Rayshaun Peoples 1-(-2); Connally: Garcia 1-14, Abercrumbia 1-5.