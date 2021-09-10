A bit of pent-up frustration from an 0-2 start went a long way for Temple on Friday night, and what a way for the Wildcats to build momentum with District 12-6A on the horizon.
It still was interesting nevertheless: More than 100 points and 3½ hours on Bob McQueen Field.
Temple aired it out early and often on offense, forced three turnovers on defense and even added a special teams touchdown in a scintillating 60-53 victory over non-district challenger Hutto at Wildcat Stadium that suddenly appeared a lot closer than it was when Temple pulled its starters late in the third quarter and the Hippos refused to relent.
Hutto (1-2) scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, including one final touchdown as time expired for the seven-point finish. The Wildcats (1-2) were up 52-21 entering the final quarter.
Temple outscored Hutto 17-0 in the third with Devan Williams’ 64-yard TD catch, running back Tavaris Sullivan’s 5-yard TD run and Danis Bajric’s 31-yard field goal for a 52-21 cushion. Sullivan added a 4-yard TD run plus Samari Howard’s 2-point run for a 60-40 lead.
Hutto added five fourth-quarter TDs versus Temple’s reserves, including two after Sullivan’s second TD.
The furious ending, though, won’t dampen the much-needed triumph that the Wildcats will take with them into two weeks of practice before traveling to Bryan for the league opener on Sept. 24.
Temple, which produced three TDs through its first two games, had that many alone Friday night in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Hippos 21-7 for a 35-14 lead at halftime.
The offensive improvements were key, but it also helped to have the ball bounce their way a few times after two weeks during which not much went as it was scripted.
Sophomore quarterback Reese Rumfield, who had a string of five straight completions in the first half, had his second pass of the game go through the hands of tight end KeAndre Smith and right to wide-open Andre Anderson, who scampered the remaining 35 yards of a 52-yard touchdown to give Temple an early 7-0 advantage at 10:40 of the first.
Another proper hop went to returner Tr’Darius Taylor, who had a punt slip through his hands only to scoop up the ball, reverse field to the left and score an electrifying 51-yard TD that made it 35-14 with 3:17 to go before the break.
Rumfield looked comfortable in just his third career varsity start and finished 12-of-19 for 287 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Howard had 145 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, receiver Williams dazzled with long receiving scores of 57 and 64 yards and Mikal Harrison-Pilot grabbed five catches for 61 yards and strolled in on a 6-yard TD run for Temple’s offense, which totaled a season-high 413 yards.
Linebacker Taurean York forced two more fumbles, recovering one. Naeten Mitchell and Dion Saunders each recovered a fumble.
Hutto (1-2), which fell behind 14-0 by way of the Anderson TD and Williams’ 57-yarder before pulling even by the end of the first quarter, responded to Taylor’s return with Jairiez Lambert’s 41-yard TD reception from Grayson Doggett for the halftime margin.
Lambert, who had five catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, hauled in a 45-yard TD on third-and-11 to get Hutto within 14-7 at 1:20 of the first. Two plays after Howard’s fumble, backup QB William Hammond kept for a surprise 76-yard score to even it at 14-all.
Howard promptly atoned for the turnover with a workman-like 31-yard TD run that was aided by clean blocking downfield by a pair of receivers to put Temple back ahead, 21-14. Harrison-Pilot’s short TD and Taylor’s return followed.
If critique is to be done heading into an idle date next week, it might start with the 16 penalties for 130 yards, three Hutto touchdowns of at least 40 yards and three turnovers.
But that’s for Monday. Friday was for enjoying a satisfying win in which everyone had a part.
TEMPLE 60, HUTTO 53
Hutto 14 7 0 32 — 53
Temple 14 21 17 8 — 60
Tem — Andre Anderson 52 pass from Reese Rumfield (Danis Bajric kick)
Tem — Devan Williams 57 pass from Rumfield (Bajric kick)
Hut — Jairiez Lambert 45 pass from Grayson Doggett (Evan Gutierrez kick)
Hut — William Hammond 76 run (Gutierrez kick)
Tem — Samari Howard 31 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 6 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Tr’Darius Taylor 51 punt return (Bajric kick)
Hut — Lambert 41 pass from Doggett (Gutierrez kick)
Tem — Williams 64 pass from Rumfield (Bajric kick)
Tem — Tavaris Sullivan 5 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Bajric 31 FG
Hut — Brody Bujnoch 1 run (kick blocked)
Hut — Lambert 17 pass from Hammond (Gutierrez kick)
Hut — Carson LaPlante 4 pass from Hammond (pass failed)
Tem — Sullivan 4 run (Howard run)
Hut — Damayon Jones 10 pass from Hammond (fun failed)
Hut — Gary Choice 2 pass from Hammond (Gutierrez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hut Tem
First downs 20 18
Rushes-yards 40-166 30-179
Passing yards 400 234
Comp.-Att.-Int. 29-48-0 13-21-0
Punts-average 6-29.6 4-35.25
Fumbles-lost 5-3 4-3
Penalties-yards 7-75 16-130
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hutto: Hammond 5-105, Jalon Banks 22-66, Michael Mason 4-8, Doggett 4-2, Bujnoch 3-4, team 1-(-19); Temple: Howard 14-145, Sullivan 7-43, Jalen Robinson 2-8, Rumfield 2-5, Harrison-Pilot 3-(-6), team 2-(-22).
PASSING — Hutto: Doggett 15-29-0-205, Hammond 14-19-0-195; Temple: Rumfield 12-19-0-217, Kaleb Hill 1-2-0-17.
RECEIVING — Hutto: Lambert 5-132, Choice 5-95, Alex Green 7-66, Jones 4-63, LaPlants 3-10, Banks 1-13, Carson Forrest 1-16; Temple: Williams 3-133, Harrison-Pilot 5-61, Anderson 1-52, KeAndre Smith 1-34, Taylor 1-10, Kobe Smith 1-17, Howard 1-(-3).