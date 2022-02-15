HILLSBORO — Belton first-year head coach Eric Regier wanted his players to keep one thing in their minds as they traveled south back to town Tuesday night after the program’s first postseason appearance in six seasons.
“Remember the history that you made,” Regier said. “That was their goal last spring when I took the job. They wanted to make the playoffs. So, that is the positive that we want to remember.”
The Lady Tigers won’t soon forget playing DeSoto, either.
The defending Class 6A girls basketball champion Lady Eagles took their first step toward a repeat with a 76-18 victory over Belton inside Hill College’s Bob Bullock Sports Complex, advancing to the area round for a contest against Tyler Legacy.
“Obviously, DeSoto is loaded,” Regier said with a grin moments after his team wrapped up a 14-17 campaign that included a long-awaited win over rival Temple and a tie for third in District 12-6A. A coin flip left Belton with the fourth seed and the bi-district matchup with the 11-6A top-seeded Lady Eagles (29-2).
And loaded about summed it up, too. Even though DeSoto lost Kansas State signee Michayla Gatewood earlier in the season to a knee injury, it still had plenty of Division I-bound players available — Ja’Mia Harris (K-State), Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Amina Muhammad (Texas), Tionna Herron (Kentucky), Jiya Perry (SMU) and Ayanna Thompson (Mississippi) — and sent a starting five onto the floor that included three players 6-foot-3 or taller.
“We knew what they were going to do but that’s hard to replicate that in practice. We don’t have a bunch of 6-foot-4 girls all over to practice against. I think that’s the hard part. You’re just not used to seeing the length and the aggressiveness that they play with,” Regier said. “We just told them to keep playing hard. Almost ignore the scoreboard, play hard, keep being aggressive, and I was proud of them for doing that for four quarters.”
It was the final high school game for Belton seniors Esperanza Moreno, Ayanna Jones, Mya Matulik, McKenna Maddux, Anna Beamesderfer, Lillian Small and MyKaela Johnston.
Beamesderfer had a team-high nine points, Jones three, and Small, Maddux and junior Jade Ortiz contributed two each.
“It’s a blessing that we even got here. We’ve been working hard,” Jones said. “It’s been six years. Coach Regier came and turned the program around and we’re blessed to have him and get to the playoffs.”
Harris and Muhammad shared the team high with 15 points, Thompson added 14, and Smith and Herron chipped in 10 each for the Lady Eagles, who made 30 of 62 shots from the field and 11 of 14 at the free throw line.
They led 24-0 after one quarter, 49-6 at halftime and 62-8 going into the fourth.
“I was really happy with our intensity in the first quarter. The first quarter, I think we came out dominant, really focused, had good playoff energy. We were really working hard on disrupting with deflections defensively, so I really think they came out and did a really good job of doing that,” DeSoto coach Andrea Robinson said. “I wasn’t happy with a couple quarters that we played, but for the most part, the beginning, I’m happy with it. We are kind of at the time of the year where you win and just move on.”
While the result the Lady Tigers were after didn’t come to fruition, they certainly were treated to the full playoff experience. They were given a festive send off from campus earlier in the afternoon, and a playoff-sized crowd complete with cheerleaders and mascot made the trip as well to shout out support for 32 minutes.
Reiger would like to see and hear much more of that as Belton moves from 6A to 5A next season.
“We had a lot of our sub-varsity in the stands because we told them to come and enjoy the experience and see what it’s like. We want that to be the expectation. We don’t want it to be six years again,” Regier said. “The torch is being passed and the expectation is to be back. We want this to be the norm. We are going to instill that and work toward that in the offseason.”