HUNTSVILLE — Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange shot a 9-over-par 81 on Wednesday to lead the Class 4A Region III girls golf tournament by one stroke after the first of two rounds at Raven Nest Golf Club.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to the 4A state tournament.
The final round is today.
Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood trails Lange by one shot, and Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson’s Makenna Henry is two back of Underwood.
Salado — Priscilla Torcznski (88), Maddy Bourland (91), Cooper Meyer (95), Reese Rich (95) and Kennady Moffatt (117) — had four players in the top 10 after Day 1 and carded a 369 to stake itself to a 31-shot advantage in the team standings over second-place Hardin-Jefferson (400). Huffman-Hargrave is third (407) and Lake Belton, led by Lange and also includes Shelby Pusey (96), Kinsley Lavery (116), Clare Harvey (126) and Shelby Chaney (134), is fourth (419).
The state tournament is scheduled for May 10-11 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
Temple’s Collins, Belton girls team tee off at 6A Region II tournament
WACO — Temple’s Jalyah Collins completed her first round at the Class 6A Region II tournament on Wednesday with a 102 at Bear Ridge Golf Club.
Playing as an individual medalist after qualifying by finishing sixth at the District 12-6A tournament, Collins had a pair of pars on her card and will wrap up the two-day regional event today.
Belton posted a team score of 369 on Day 1. Kennedy Tidwell shot a 90, Grace Pohl 91, Riley Avery 95, Jennie Bonnett 103 and Charley Ross 104.
The Woodlands leads the team race after a 310, followed by Mansfield Black (325) and The Woodlands College Park (329).
Hewitt Midway’s Eubin Shim fired a 2-under 70 for the individual lead.
The top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to the state tournament May 10-11 at Legacy Hills in Georgetown.