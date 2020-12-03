BELTON — All season long, the Belton Tigers insisted that the main goal this year was to play as many games as possible in a season that was continuously in the shadow of an ongoing pandemic. When Belton was forced to relinquish its contest against Temple because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines last month, the Tigers' focus shifted to earning back their lost game when they returned to the field.
On Thursday night, Belton had the opportunity to secure that elusive 10th game.
Needing a win against Harker Heights at Tiger Field in their regular-season finale to secure a playoff berth and an additional game to their slate, the Tigers took the first possession of Thursday’s District 12-6A matchup and drove 88 yards for a touchdown, capped by senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez’s 44-yard pass to junior receiver Seth Morgan.
Then Harker Heights’ rushing attack went to work and stayed busy all game.
Harker Heights totaled 543 yards of offense — 489 of which came on the ground — and outscored Belton 28-7 in the second half to secure a 42-20 win. The victory earned the Knights (7-3, 5-2) the fourth and final playoff berth out of District 12-6A and marked the first time since 2003 that the program won seven or more games in a season.
Belton (3-7, 3-4) finished fifth in the district and missed the postseason cut for the second straight season. Belton head coach Brett Sniffin saw his team overcome an 0-3 start to the season, a three-week delay because of the coronavirus and just miss out on the playoffs in his first season with the Tigers.
“Honestly, we should have taken care of (clinching a playoff berth) before tonight. We had a one-point loss at Bryan, the Temple game cancelled and we lost in overtime to Shoemaker last week. We can’t change what happened with Temple, but if we take care of those other two games, then we don’t have to worry about tonight,” Sniffin said. “Our kids gave it their all for three quarters, but then I think they started to panic in the fourth quarter and that’s on me.”
Belton’s defense yielded 169 yards rushing per game entering Thursday night, but had few answers for stopping sophomore running back Re’Shaun Sanford and junior quarterback Terrance Carter. Sanford ran for 327 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries. Carter — who started in place for injured quarterback Shaun West — tallied 143 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 13, 6 and 17 yards.
Sophomore running back Aimeer Washington ran for two touchdowns for the Knights, who will play at Duncanville next Thursday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district tilt.
“They blocked well and they consistently won the line of scrimmage. They also had a little, shifty guy (Sanford) and a big guy (Carter) running the ball and we didn’t do a very good job of stopping them,” Sniffin said. “(Sanford) is quick and (Carter) is big and we had (Carter) trapped a couple of times, but he just broke through and kept escaping.”
For Belton, Jimenez finished 17-for-29 passing for 231 yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns — both to Morgan, who had eight catches for a game-high 157 yards receiving. Senior running back Maurice Reed ran for 79 yards and a 1-yard touchdown that gave Belton a 13-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Tigers averaged 424 yard of offense per game entering Thursday night, but amassed 326 yards, including just 95 yards rushing after averaging 230 yards on the ground per game.
After going into halftime with a 14-13 lead, Harker Heights started the second half with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Carter that made it 21-13 with 8:34 left in the third quarter. Belton responded with a 13-play, 76-yard drive — led in part by a 53-yard pass from Jimenez to Morgan — and pulled within 21-20 with 3:53 to go in the third frame after Jimenez connected with Morgan for a 5-yard pass.
That proved to be the Tigers’ final scoring drive, while the Knights continued to roll offensively.
Sanford took the handoff from Carter on Harker Heights’ very next play and ran 75 yards for a touchdown and a 28-20 lead just 12 seconds after Belton’s score.
“That kind of shifted the tide in the game. When we got the ball back, our kids felt like we had to immediately score and try to score 14 points in one play,” Sniffin said. “Our kids were trying to do too much, understandably. We didn’t take what was given to us and the kids were just trying too hard.”
A sack on fourth down followed by two interceptions foiled Belton’s next three offensive possessions, while Harker Heights found success regularly against the Tigers’ defense. Carter made it 35-20 early in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard run and Washington only increased Belton’s deficit with a 13-yard touchdown run with less than 4 minutes remaining in the game.
Jimenez’s pass on fourth-and-7 was intercepted by senior defensive back Nakoah Sybrant-Franklin with 3:11 left in the game, ending Belton’s final drive and postseason hopes.
“You take away the fourth quarter tonight, and these kids got better and better as the year went on,” Sniffin said. “That first game (of the season), we did not play very well. We’ve just improved tremendously from top to bottom.”
Harker Heights joins Temple, Killeen Shoemaker and Bryan as District 12-6A’s playoff qualifiers. Shoemaker hosts DeSoto next Thursday in the first-round of the Class 6A Division I bracket. Temple hosts Waxahachie and Bryan plays at Cedar Hill on Friday in the 6A-II bracket.