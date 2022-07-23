High school football has long borrowed from their older brothers in college with anything from plays and formations to rule adaptations.
These days high school athletics are nicking the gear styles now prominent at the collegiate level.
In other words, branding.
“When I got back to Academy from the college level, I set out finding a brand of what we’re about,” Academy athletic director Jared Hunt said. “We had the script ‘A’ and the swole bumblebee where we took out the black and made it our colors which is green and yellow or gold. We’re building a new high school and we want to make the same graphics.”
Football helmet decals are now a sleek means of projecting new images. The thought is if you look good you feel good and you might even play good as well.
Academy is one of several area schools and one of hundreds in the state to sign with Greg Gold of Austin-based AU Concepts to either modernize a traditional look or take on an entirely new persona.
Temple, Belton, Bartlett, Killeen, Harker Heights, Rockdale, Lampasas and Copperas Cove have updated their brand with a group that was a mere side gig until four years ago.
Gold, an Irving High all-state selection from the early 2000s and running back for Oklahoma State from 2003-06, started work on helmet logos as a means of dressing up his son’s youth football team that he was coaching in 2017.
He wanted the team to emulate his alma mater, but he couldn’t find anything. Being in the tech field already, he made them himself.
“I put together my own,” Gold said. “A bunch of teams started asking us who did our team’s designs. I would do some smaller teams for free.”
Gold designed the decals for his brother Marcus, then a coach at Whitehouse now at Wylie East. (Marcus Gold and Hunt were college roommates at Texas A&M). He used his Oklahoma State connections with former Cowboys great Ricklan Holmes, now the head coach at Tyler High.
“They posted the helmet on Twitter, and it blew up from there,” said Greg Gold, who only had nominal account to the social media platform and never used it before his wife encouraged him to utilize it. “The first year I had 40 teams and it’s more than doubled every year.”
Gold was inexplicably laid off from his tech company five days before Christmas of 2019.
He got even more serious about his side gig and AU Concepts took off in what was pretty much an open lane for an entrepreneur. Helmet manufacturers such as Riddell and Schutt offer decals of course, but Gold is out front in customizing for each program. He also does large swaths of business in Oklahoma.
“We will never have a catalogue just to flip through,” said Gold, who took his pitch on the road with cold calls to coaches in the early months of the calendar year. “We want to customize a program. We want to be the Mercedes Benz of helmet decals.”
AU Concepts is moving beyond just football helmets into spring sports. Gold said baseball coaches, more traditionalists in nature, have been slow to get on board for batting helmets but softball coaches have become fast fans to the point that they want to see what they can get away with.
“The softball coaches are as crazy about this as the football coaches,” Gold said. “One of them said to make it as obnoxious as possible. It’s borderline too flashy.”
The Academy football helmet decal project was a classic case of taking a unique logo and renewing it.
“I’m an old soul at heart,” Gold said. “I love taking retro looks and making them younger so the players can enjoy it as well as the old fans. I put some of that into the ’Bee.”
Not only is it a unique logo, but the Bumblebee as a mascot is a rarity nationwide. Hunt was ready to update the old bee, which is still affixed to the court at the original gym.
“We’re the only Bumblebee in the state and one of the few in the nation,” he said. “The old one looks kind of like a Gatesville or Caldwell Hornet. It was exciting to get this ’Bee and it’s cool to see on the new helmets.”