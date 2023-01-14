BELTON — Locked in a rough-and-tumble affair Saturday afternoon, Mary Hardin-Baylor trailed by eight points with 7½ minutes remaining when its two top players decided to take over and rescue the Crusaders.
Seniors Ty Prince and Josiah Johnson combined for 25 of UMHB’s final 26 points, culminating with Prince’s baseline jumper with 3 seconds left that lifted the Crusaders to a 77-75 victory over McMurry at Mayborn Campus Center.
“Everybody knows their roles on the team. In a game like this, you just have to suck it up and see what you can do,” Johnson said, as if the duo’s performance down the stretch was just another day at the office.
UMHB head coach Clif Carroll also had a simple explanation for what took place.
“We just have two really good players like that. You can kind of lean on them in lean times,” he said. “Ty was struggling, and I let him sit on the bench for extended periods in the second half. He told me he was ready, and he went in there and won the game for us.”
With the Crusaders (12-4, 7-2 American Southwest Conference) down 59-51, Prince scored on a three-point play, two more free throws and a drive to the basket. Johnson followed with a layup off a diving steal by Kyle Wright, Prince buried a 3-pointer to put UMHB up 63-62 with 5:37 to go, and it was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way.
After a pull-up jumper by Johnson for the Crusaders’ 65-64 edge, the War Hawks (4-11, 3-5) got two 3s from Matt Pena and one from CJ LeBlanc to offset two Johnson buckets and put McMurry out front 73-69 with 2 minutes left.
Following a 3 by Johnson, Remy Minor’s driving basket gave the War Hawks a 75-72 advantage at the 1:31 mark but they didn’t score again.
Johnson made two free throws and Wright went 1-for-2 at the line to tie it with 55 seconds showing. LeBlanc’s jump shot missed on the other end, and UMHB got possession with the shot clock off.
Johnson missed a contested fadeaway, but McMurry’s TJ Hilliard was whistled for traveling when he hit the floor after grabbing the rebound with 8 seconds to go.
Prince made sure the Crusaders’ second chance to avoid overtime wasn’t wasted, catching a pass along the baseline, using a jab step to create separation from a defender and draining the midrange jumper with 3 seconds remaining.
And when LeBlanc’s running 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark, UMHB had its fifth consecutive victory in hand.
“I work on a lot of one-on-one stuff, so I work on that (jab step),” Prince said of the game-winning shot. “I jab and get the shot up. It’s easy work.”
The Crusaders’ effort spoiled the long-range shooting clinic put on by the War Hawks, who made 15 of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc (55.6 percent) — including a 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) performance in the second half.
“With the way we play defense, opponents know they’re going to have to make 3s to beat us,” Carroll said. “And McMurry shot the ball well. Those kids can really shoot it.”
LeBlanc had four 3s and 18 points, and Pena made five 3s for part of his 17 points. Minor added 13 points and Hilliard 10 for McMurry.
Johnson finished with 24 points and Prince had 20, with both scoring 16 after halftime on a day when UMHB had 24 turnovers that led to 29 points for the War Hawks.
“I don’t know what we were doing for most of that game. It was bad,” said Johnson, whose team has a week off before hosting Concordia Texas next Saturday at the midpoint of a five-game homestand. “Championship teams find ways to win those types of games, though. That’s what we did.”