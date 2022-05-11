Tr’Darius Taylor loves to run. The Temple senior sprinter discovered that at an early age.
“We had a little track at the elementary school. We were out there one day and the teacher said, ‘Everybody just run around the track and let’s see who wins,’” he recalled this week. “I was running fast, or I felt like I was running pretty fast. It surprised some kids, and I realized then that was racing was fun.”
One of the few things to rival Taylor’s love of running is his desire to compete, and second-year Temple boys track head coach Justin Pierce put those two aspects together to form the perfect formula for an athlete with state championship aspirations.
“What we do in our track program is to really promote competition. We race. When we come to work out, kids are trying to beat the person next to them,” Pierce said. “I like to take someone who’s almost as fast and put him ahead of Tr’Darius, and then he has to go chase him down. When he has the rabbit out in front of him, he’s like, ‘All right. I have to go catch it.’”
Taylor’s next opportunity to be the rabbit or the hound comes Saturday evening, when he’ll be one of nine sprinters in the starting blocks for the Class 6A boys 100-meter dash at the UIL track and field state meet in Austin.
It will be his second appearance in the championship meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium, where he ran the anchor leg on the Wildcats’ sixth-place 4x100 relay team last year.
This time around, he knows what to expect.
“We had warmed up last year and went to the track. We were fixing to run,” he said. “They shot the gun, and I was watching my teammates run thinking, ‘Oh my gosh. This track is big.’ It felt like they were running for a long time. But once I started running, it was so fun and the crowd was going crazy.
“This year, I wanted to get back to state. I was making sure I was going.”
The biggest difference between this year and last will be the absence of his teammates. Taylor is Temple’s only representative for the state meet. And while he would’ve enjoyed another relay run on the stadium’s orange track, getting to Austin in any form has always been his primary goal since his days in middle school.
“In my middle school years, there were a couple of guys who were faster than me. I wanted to get faster, so I ran summer track,” he said. “One of those guys who would beat me, I started beating him in summer track practice. I was like, ‘I’m getting faster. This is what I should do.’
“Now I am where I am now, and this is where I wanted to be.”
Taylor’s senior campaign hasn’t been the smoothest of rides, but he has continued to steadily improve.
A starting receiver and kick returner on the football team, he immediately turned his focus to the track when the Wildcats’ gridiron season ended. Then came a hamstring issue that forced him to sit out for a few meets and but only slightly delayed his progress.
“He’s a resilient kid and a competitor. When he was forced to miss a few meets, it really bothered him,” Pierce said. “When he came back, he was really focused on, ‘OK. This is what I’m going out to do.’ We’re now seeing the results of him putting in that work and focusing on his track season.”
Once the hamstring felt better, the biggest obstacle for Taylor — who has a personal-best time of 10.36 seconds — was keeping his sights on the end goal instead of worrying about the immediate results.
“When I came back, I ran an 11. I was pretty mad at myself. I listened to Coach Pierce, though, and my times kept dropping,” Taylor said. “Then I ran a 10.6 in prelims at district. I was like, ‘Yeah. I’m fixing to break out.’ I ran a 10.4 in finals and kept getting faster after that.”
Taylor continued to run well through the area and Region II meets, and he heads to Austin with the third-quickest seed time behind top-seeded Pierre Goree of Duncanville and Alvin Shadow Creek’s Isaac Henderson.
It was Goree who ran down Taylor over the final 40 meters to win the Region II title, and it’s that race that formed the basis for Taylor’s training in the two weeks leading up to the state meet.
“He had a great start at regionals. If it had been an indoor meet, he would have won because he had it at 60 meters,” Pierce said. “After that, we asked ourselves what we can do those last 40 meters to go out and win it.
“We’ve continued to work on his start, but we’ve been working more on his finish and holding his form over those last 40 meters. We’ve worked on his breathing and not tensing up after 60 meters, staying smooth through the finish so he can finish at his full speed.”
With another good burst from the blocks and a smoother finish, Taylor knows he has a chance to bring home a medal Saturday in his final high school competition.
“If I get a good start, if I get out and can just start running, I’m in good position,” he said. “I want to win the race and shock the world.”
Just like that day way back in elementary school, it’s the only thing on his mind.