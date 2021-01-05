BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Belton 82, Copperas Cove 67

Belton (12-2, 3-0) — TJ Johnson 26, Jones 20, Tr.Johnson 20, Downs 11.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 55, Rockdale 40

Rogers 13 17 15 10 — 55

Rockdale 2 13 10 15 — 40

Rogers (9-7, 3-0) — K.Sebek 21, Craig 11, Dolgener 8, T.Sebek 7, Hutka 3, Davis 3, Glasgow 2.

Rockdale (NA, 0-2) — McBride 13, Bonner 9, Thomas 7, Bradshaw 6, Perez 2, Windham 2, Owens 1.

NON-DISTRICT

Lago Vista 55, Lake Belton 46

Lake Belton — Hammond 15, King 10, Brazzle 5, Jarrett 5, Bridges 4, Hudson 4, Khan 2, Wilcox 1.

Waco La Vega 77, Academy 74

La Vega 22 15 13 20 7— 77

Academy 14 22 16 18 4— 74

La Vega (5-2) — Rogers 23, Willis 21, Woolf 10, Kendricks 8, Allen 8, Burns 4, Williams 3.

Academy (7-7) — Franklin 29, Cephus 16, McWilliams 14, Mraz 8, Tr.Rambeau 4, Preddie 3.

JV — Academy 42, La Vega 40

Holy Trinity Catholic 84,

Round Rock Christian 68

Holy Trinity — Santiago 26, McKenna 22, Blackwood 17, Mares 11, Navarro 8.

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Bryan 76, Temple 55

District 19-3A

Cameron Yoe 68, Lexington 67

GIRLS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 53, Bryan 34

Bryan 8 12 6 8 — 34

Temple 15 19 11 8 — 53

Bryan (5-5, 2-3) — Thornton 15, Z.Williams 6, Adkins 5, Burton 4, Mack 2, J.Williams 2.

Temple (9-5, 4-1) — Hall 19, T.Johnson 15, Colbert 8, Copeland 6, H.Johnson 3, Stanton 2.

Copperas Cove 42, Belton 26

Cove 7 11 16 8 — 42

Belton 4 0 11 11 — 26

Copperas Cove (6-11, 1-4) — Knotts 16, Marie 7, Gaston 5, Sankey 4, Gallups 3, Horton 3, McGriff 2, Bostic 2.

Belton (4-11, 1-4) — Modeste 8, Beamesderfer 8, Adams 4, Foster 3, Maddux 2, Johnston 1.

JV — Copperas Cove 43, Belton 25

DISTRICT 6-4A

Gatesville 55, Lampasas 49

Gatesville 22 13 5 16 — 55

Lampasas 19 17 4 9 — 49

Gatesville — Jones 23, Warren 13, Chacon 9, Coward 8, Higginbotham 2.

Lampasas — Damena 21, Allen 6, tatum 6, McDonald 6, Lovejoy 4, Bender 3, Quarles 3.

JV — Lampasas 46, Gatesville 29

DISTRICT 17-3A

Troy 72, Clifton 24

Clifton 4 9 4 7 — 24

Troy 27 16 19 12 — 72

Clifton — Estrada 5, Bearden 5, Gaona 5, Humphries 4, Henderson 3, Gonzalez 2.

Troy (8-7, 2-2) — Mosley 29, Cavanaugh 12, Yanez 11, DeLeon 6, Halfmann 4, Berg 3, Gode 3, Farmer 2, Pierce 2.

JV — Clifton 32, Troy 28

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 34, Thrall 10

Holland 12 8 7 7 — 34

Thrall 2 0 4 4 — 10

Holland (13-2, 1-0) — Dickey 9, Wolf 8, S.Kurtz 6, Gadison 5, M.Kriczky 2, Cross 2, K.Martinez 2.

Thrall (NA, 0-1) — Tretter 4, Jarosek 3, Henderson 2, Richter 1.

NON-DISTRICT

Round Rock Christian 69,

Holy Trinity Catholic 13

Holy Trinity — Turck 9, Campeon 2, Castillo 2.

Other Scores

District 19-3A

Rogers 51, Rockdale 26

District 17-2A

Crawford 35, Moody 32