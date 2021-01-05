BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 82, Copperas Cove 67
Belton (12-2, 3-0) — TJ Johnson 26, Jones 20, Tr.Johnson 20, Downs 11.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 55, Rockdale 40
Rogers 13 17 15 10 — 55
Rockdale 2 13 10 15 — 40
Rogers (9-7, 3-0) — K.Sebek 21, Craig 11, Dolgener 8, T.Sebek 7, Hutka 3, Davis 3, Glasgow 2.
Rockdale (NA, 0-2) — McBride 13, Bonner 9, Thomas 7, Bradshaw 6, Perez 2, Windham 2, Owens 1.
NON-DISTRICT
Lago Vista 55, Lake Belton 46
Lake Belton — Hammond 15, King 10, Brazzle 5, Jarrett 5, Bridges 4, Hudson 4, Khan 2, Wilcox 1.
Waco La Vega 77, Academy 74
La Vega 22 15 13 20 7— 77
Academy 14 22 16 18 4— 74
La Vega (5-2) — Rogers 23, Willis 21, Woolf 10, Kendricks 8, Allen 8, Burns 4, Williams 3.
Academy (7-7) — Franklin 29, Cephus 16, McWilliams 14, Mraz 8, Tr.Rambeau 4, Preddie 3.
JV — Academy 42, La Vega 40
Holy Trinity Catholic 84,
Round Rock Christian 68
Holy Trinity — Santiago 26, McKenna 22, Blackwood 17, Mares 11, Navarro 8.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Bryan 76, Temple 55
District 19-3A
Cameron Yoe 68, Lexington 67
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 53, Bryan 34
Bryan 8 12 6 8 — 34
Temple 15 19 11 8 — 53
Bryan (5-5, 2-3) — Thornton 15, Z.Williams 6, Adkins 5, Burton 4, Mack 2, J.Williams 2.
Temple (9-5, 4-1) — Hall 19, T.Johnson 15, Colbert 8, Copeland 6, H.Johnson 3, Stanton 2.
Copperas Cove 42, Belton 26
Cove 7 11 16 8 — 42
Belton 4 0 11 11 — 26
Copperas Cove (6-11, 1-4) — Knotts 16, Marie 7, Gaston 5, Sankey 4, Gallups 3, Horton 3, McGriff 2, Bostic 2.
Belton (4-11, 1-4) — Modeste 8, Beamesderfer 8, Adams 4, Foster 3, Maddux 2, Johnston 1.
JV — Copperas Cove 43, Belton 25
DISTRICT 6-4A
Gatesville 55, Lampasas 49
Gatesville 22 13 5 16 — 55
Lampasas 19 17 4 9 — 49
Gatesville — Jones 23, Warren 13, Chacon 9, Coward 8, Higginbotham 2.
Lampasas — Damena 21, Allen 6, tatum 6, McDonald 6, Lovejoy 4, Bender 3, Quarles 3.
JV — Lampasas 46, Gatesville 29
DISTRICT 17-3A
Troy 72, Clifton 24
Clifton 4 9 4 7 — 24
Troy 27 16 19 12 — 72
Clifton — Estrada 5, Bearden 5, Gaona 5, Humphries 4, Henderson 3, Gonzalez 2.
Troy (8-7, 2-2) — Mosley 29, Cavanaugh 12, Yanez 11, DeLeon 6, Halfmann 4, Berg 3, Gode 3, Farmer 2, Pierce 2.
JV — Clifton 32, Troy 28
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 34, Thrall 10
Holland 12 8 7 7 — 34
Thrall 2 0 4 4 — 10
Holland (13-2, 1-0) — Dickey 9, Wolf 8, S.Kurtz 6, Gadison 5, M.Kriczky 2, Cross 2, K.Martinez 2.
Thrall (NA, 0-1) — Tretter 4, Jarosek 3, Henderson 2, Richter 1.
NON-DISTRICT
Round Rock Christian 69,
Holy Trinity Catholic 13
Holy Trinity — Turck 9, Campeon 2, Castillo 2.
Other Scores
District 19-3A
Rogers 51, Rockdale 26
District 17-2A
Crawford 35, Moody 32