SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Bay City 3, Lake Belton 2

Salado 2, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 1

REGIONAL FINAL

Class 4A Region III

Salado vs. Bay City, TBA Friday, College Station

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 19-3A

Cameron Yoe 6, Rogers 0

Yoe 002 021 1 — 6 6 0

Rogers 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

McCall and Akin. Guzman, Dolgener (7) and Hoelscher. W—McCall. L—Guzman. 2B—Y: Lopez, Jost.

Records — Yoe 16-5, 6-0; Rogers 12-7, 5-1.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 14, Bartlett 0 (5)

Bartlett 000 00 — 0 1 6

Holand 482 0x — 14 8 1

Cooper and Craig. Botts and Pursche. W—Botts. L—Cooper. 2B—H: Pursche, Frei, Tomasek.

Records — Bartlett NA, 1-7; Holland 16-6, 7-1.

Other Scores

Lake Belton 6, Salado 1

Gatesville 14, Waco Reicher 4

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 7, Harker Heights 0

Heights 000 000 0 — 0 6 1

Temple 003 022 x — 7 11 2

Trimble and Simmons. Frausto and Robinson. W—Frausto. L—Trimble. 2B—T: Stewart 2.

Records — Harker Heights 13-8, 5-4; Temple 9-18-1, 2-8.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 11, Cameron Yoe 4

Yoe 000 103 0 — 4 5 2

Rogers 150 005 x — 11 8 4

Polson, Frausto (2), Billingsley (6) and Wimmer, McCall (4). Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Polson.

Records — Yoe NA; Rogers 13-4, 7-1.

Other Scores

Glen Rose 15, Gatesville 4