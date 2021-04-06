SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Bay City 3, Lake Belton 2
Salado 2, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 1
REGIONAL FINAL
Class 4A Region III
Salado vs. Bay City, TBA Friday, College Station
BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Cameron Yoe 6, Rogers 0
Yoe 002 021 1 — 6 6 0
Rogers 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
McCall and Akin. Guzman, Dolgener (7) and Hoelscher. W—McCall. L—Guzman. 2B—Y: Lopez, Jost.
Records — Yoe 16-5, 6-0; Rogers 12-7, 5-1.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 14, Bartlett 0 (5)
Bartlett 000 00 — 0 1 6
Holand 482 0x — 14 8 1
Cooper and Craig. Botts and Pursche. W—Botts. L—Cooper. 2B—H: Pursche, Frei, Tomasek.
Records — Bartlett NA, 1-7; Holland 16-6, 7-1.
Other Scores
Lake Belton 6, Salado 1
Gatesville 14, Waco Reicher 4
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 7, Harker Heights 0
Heights 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Temple 003 022 x — 7 11 2
Trimble and Simmons. Frausto and Robinson. W—Frausto. L—Trimble. 2B—T: Stewart 2.
Records — Harker Heights 13-8, 5-4; Temple 9-18-1, 2-8.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 11, Cameron Yoe 4
Yoe 000 103 0 — 4 5 2
Rogers 150 005 x — 11 8 4
Polson, Frausto (2), Billingsley (6) and Wimmer, McCall (4). Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Polson.
Records — Yoe NA; Rogers 13-4, 7-1.
Other Scores
Glen Rose 15, Gatesville 4