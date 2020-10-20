In the long run, the most significant takeaway from Temple’s runaway victory over Copperas Cove last Friday probably won’t have anything to do with the impressive season-highs of 55 points and 511 yards, or the stingy, season-low 188 yards allowed.
Instead, the Wildcats could gain the most from the one quarter out of four that wasn’t the most appealing in the midst of an otherwise lopsided 55-21 win in the District 12-6A opener.
“I focus on those 12 minutes more than I focus on the other 36 minutes,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said Tuesday, referencing the second quarter last week when the Bulldawgs outscored the Wildcats 21-7 to send the contest into halftime much closer than it figured to be after Temple had quickly jumped ahead 24-0.
The Wildcats emerged from the 12-minute lull after halftime with 24 unanswered points, showing resolve and that a sternly delivered message in the locker room was received.
But, Stewart’s attention was fixated on the second quarter to begin a new week to illustrate a point. No matter how smooth the sail might seem, rough waters always lie in wait, and resting on one’s laurels certainly won’t get a team to where it wants to be.
“This probably is what most people would consider some of the growing pains you go through with a young team. But at some point, we have to stop being a young team. We’ve got to grow up,” said Stewart, whose team resumes league action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Bryan at Wildcat Stadium. “When we’re good, we’re good. When we’re bad, we’re as average as average gets. That becomes a choice of what you want to be. You’ve got a small window of time as far as being an athlete to make your mark, and you have to take advantage of it.”
The Wildcats aim to use every experience thus far this season as building blocks in preparation for their first matchup with the Vikings since 2017, when they met as District 18-5A foes in Temple’s final season at the Class 5A level.
Visiting Vikings
Bryan won its season opener Sept. 25, beating Waller 31-20, then canceled its next two non-district games because of COVID-19. Back in action last Friday, the Vikings couldn’t have asked for a better restart, topping Harker Heights 28-21 at Merrill Green Stadium in those teams’ league opener.
Sophomore quarterback Malcom Gooden had a breakout performance for Bryan in its return, completing eight of nine passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns while producing 157 yards and two more scores rushing.
“He’s a good athlete — really quick and really well-developed as a sophomore. He managed that offense really well,” Stewart said.
The bulk of the conventional carries will go to Tason Devault and DuWayne Paulhill, and Hunter Vivaldi is Bryan’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 179 yards.
“Bryan is really good in their front seven — big, physical and they come downhill,” Stewart said. “Offensively, they’ve always just pounded the rock. They are going to use the power run game to set up the play-action, the bootleg off of it and they’ve always done a good job of that. If your eyes are funky, they’ll light you up. There’s going to be a premium on establishing the line of scrimmage and trying to fit it all up.”
Temple is 4-1 against Bryan since 2010, and the teams had a non-district game canceled in 2014 because of rain. The Wildcats have won the last four meetings, including the last, 42-7, three seasons ago.
On the line
After his third straight 100-plus yard rushing performance, Temple running back Samari Howard lauded those who paved the way.
“The offensive line did a great job. They do a great job every time,” Howard, who now has 446 yards and six TDs, said after Friday night’s win. “Every time I need them to block, they do it. That’s what I love about them.”
Temple entered the season with four new starters across the offensive front, and Stewart said he’s liked the progress out of the unit that includes Colby Rice, Matthew Frye, Kai Lynn, Allen Camacho and the lone returning starter Alex Rodriguez.
Temple’s offense is averaging 385 yards per game through a balanced approach of 181 yards rushing and 204 passing per game.
“They are getting better. We still have a lot to fix. We’ve got to focus on pad level assignments when people start changing up their looks,” Stewart said. “I mean, we are playing against some really good defensive schemes, so there is still a little bit of inconsistency. But I would say, overall, they are continuing to improve, and that’s what we have to do if we are going to be a really, really good football team.”
On the other side, the Wildcats’ defensive line continued its steady play last week against Cove, contributing a combined 24 tackles and two sacks between Eric Shorter, Jayven Taylor, Cody Little, Tomas Torres, Dion Saunders and Jaylon Jackson.
Taylor and Shorter are tied for second on the team with 21 tackles apiece, and Little leads the way with three sacks.
“They did a real good job against a team that does a real good job, and this week will be rinse and repeat because (Bryan) is big up front,” Stewart said. “If those guys hold up, it gives us a chance.”
Air it out, Arizmendi
Through his first four varsity games, Temple quarterback Humberto Arizmendi is 64-of-97 passing (66 percent) for 744 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Two of those turnovers came in the unfavorable second quarter last week, a pair of picks from which Stewart said Arizmendi can learn.
“That first interception that Humberto threw, that’s a technical flaw. It got away from him. He dropped his elbow and tends to do that when he gets in a rush. It sailed on him and the kid was just in the right spot and made a play,” Stewart said. “The second one, they rolled the coverages, and it was a great call. That’s the chess match that it is.
“But what he has to understand is in those situations, if it isn’t there, hit the guy in the fifth row with the nachos. You have to play through that. He’s got to understand that he doesn’t have to complete every ball even though that’s what he wants to do because it will help the Wildcats. He’s played four varsity football games in his entire career. So, at this point, I’m very proud of what he’s doing. He’s growing through the process and it takes a little bit.”