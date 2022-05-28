BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 3A Region III

Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll

Game 1: Diboll 7, Yoe 5

Game 2: Yoe 6, Diboll 2

Game 3: Diboll 4, Yoe 1

Cameron Yoe 6, Diboll 2

Yoe 401 001 0 — 6 11 1

Diboll 100 001 0 — 2 4 0

Greene, Lopez (7) and Akin. I.DeJesus, Wilson (6) and Portillo. W—Greene. L—I.DeJesus. HR—Y: Akin. 2B—Y: Cardona, Akin, Borgas.

Records — Yoe 27-8-1; Diboll 35-4.

Diboll 4, Cameron Yoe 1

Yoe 001 000 0 — 1 3 1

Diboll 030 001 x — 4 6 0

Host, Lopez (3) and Akin. C.DeJesus and Portillo. W—C.DeJesus. L—Host. 2B—Y: Lopez 2; D: C.DeJesus, Phipps.

Records — Yoe 27-9-1; Diboll 36-4.

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL FINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Liberty

Game 1: Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1

Game 2: Lake Belton 7, Liberty 6

Game 3: Liberty 16, Lake Belton 4

Lake Belton 7, Liberty 6

Liberty 110 040 0 — 6 11 2

Lake Belton 201 400 x — 7 5 1

Chandler and Thomas. S.Schultz and Shimabukuro. W—S.Schultz. L—Chandler. HR—L: Williamson; LB: Lux 2. 3B—L: Slack.

Records — Liberty 35-6; Lake Belton 29-6.

Liberty 16, Lake Belton 4

Liberty 151 010 8 — 16 19 0

Lake Belton 200 002 0 — 4 4 5

Chandler, Taylor (7) and Thomas. Fredrick, S.Schultz (2), Fredrick (4), S.Schultz (7) and Shimabukuro. W—Chandler. L—Fredrick. HR—L: Thomas, Williamson, Pantalion; LB: C.Schultz 2. 2B—L: Wiley.

Records — Liberty 36-6; Lake Belton 29-7.