BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 3A Region III
Cameron Yoe vs. Diboll
Game 1: Diboll 7, Yoe 5
Game 2: Yoe 6, Diboll 2
Game 3: Diboll 4, Yoe 1
Cameron Yoe 6, Diboll 2
Yoe 401 001 0 — 6 11 1
Diboll 100 001 0 — 2 4 0
Greene, Lopez (7) and Akin. I.DeJesus, Wilson (6) and Portillo. W—Greene. L—I.DeJesus. HR—Y: Akin. 2B—Y: Cardona, Akin, Borgas.
Records — Yoe 27-8-1; Diboll 35-4.
Diboll 4, Cameron Yoe 1
Yoe 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
Diboll 030 001 x — 4 6 0
Host, Lopez (3) and Akin. C.DeJesus and Portillo. W—C.DeJesus. L—Host. 2B—Y: Lopez 2; D: C.DeJesus, Phipps.
Records — Yoe 27-9-1; Diboll 36-4.
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL FINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Liberty
Game 1: Liberty 3, Lake Belton 1
Game 2: Lake Belton 7, Liberty 6
Game 3: Liberty 16, Lake Belton 4
Lake Belton 7, Liberty 6
Liberty 110 040 0 — 6 11 2
Lake Belton 201 400 x — 7 5 1
Chandler and Thomas. S.Schultz and Shimabukuro. W—S.Schultz. L—Chandler. HR—L: Williamson; LB: Lux 2. 3B—L: Slack.
Records — Liberty 35-6; Lake Belton 29-6.
Liberty 16, Lake Belton 4
Liberty 151 010 8 — 16 19 0
Lake Belton 200 002 0 — 4 4 5
Chandler, Taylor (7) and Thomas. Fredrick, S.Schultz (2), Fredrick (4), S.Schultz (7) and Shimabukuro. W—Chandler. L—Fredrick. HR—L: Thomas, Williamson, Pantalion; LB: C.Schultz 2. 2B—L: Wiley.
Records — Liberty 36-6; Lake Belton 29-7.