BELTON — A head coach, his staff of assistants and some fresh-out-of-the-box uniforms made their debuts for Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday night. As for the outcome, it also was something that had become far too unfamiliar at Red Murff Field in recent years.
UMHB erupted for seven runs in the seventh inning, using Malek Bolin’s grand slam and Sal Camilleri’s three-run shot to stun Schreiner on the way to an 11-2 victory — the Crusaders’ first in the Mike Stawski era.
After turning Concordia-Chicago into a national title contender, Stawski came to UMHB over the summer to revive a baseball program that had posted a 73-123 record over the last five years. For at least one night anyway, the Crusaders responded to his tactics.
“I could not have asked for a better start, but I’m not surprised by it,” Stawski said. “These guys were prepared and ready to go, from top to bottom. We played 16 players, and they were all ready to go in their key spots. We always tell our guys, ‘Do your job and let the next guy do his.’ That’s what happened today.”
Senior right-handed starter Jeb Zolman limited the Mountaineers to one run through the first 4 1/3 innings, and freshman reliever Alex Palczewski gave up just a run and three hits through the next 3 2/3 until UMHB’s bats finally woke up.
With two outs in the seventh, Caimyn Holiday started the Crusaders’ big inning with a bloop single to right field. Jack Herbert and Hunter McQuary drew walks to load the bases, and Bolin cleared them on the first pitch from reliever Jack Hakala — belting a towering drive over the wall in left-center to turn UMHB’s 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead.
UMHB tacked on three more when Luke Nagy walked and Landon Dieterich singled to center to set the table for Camilleri, a freshman who sent Hakala’s offering over the 365-foot sign in left-center.
The Crusaders picked up three insurance runs in the eighth with only one hit, capitalizing on four errors by the Mountaineers (1-2-1).
Schreiner struck first in the top of the second. Colton Allen was hit by a pitch, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on Camden Camacho’s single to left and scored on a fielder’s choice.
After UMHB managed only three base runners through the first two frames, the Mountaineers threatened to pad their lead in the top of the third. Reece Hohhertz’s two-out single to center and an error by third baseman Garrett Gonzales gave Schreiner two men aboard before Zolman struck out Colton Allen to get out of the jam.
The Crusaders’ first hit of the night was Nagy’s one-out double off the wall in left-center, but it went for naught when Dieterich popped out and Camilleri struck out.
Schreiner chased Zolman with a pair of singles with one out in the fifth. Palczewski retired the first batter he faced on a weak ground ball before walking Allen to load the bases. UMHB dodged disaster when Dieterich ran down Dominick Garcia’s line drive in right field for the third out.
The Crusaders had Garrett Gonzales on second with one out in the fifth, but Holiday’s hard-hit grounder struck Gonzales for the second out, and Jack Herbert struck out looking to end the inning.
The Mountaineers stretched the gap to 2-0 in the sixth on Camacho’s leadoff double, a fielder’s choice and Miguel Quinones’ sacrifice fly to left.
UMHB got on the board in the bottom of the inning when McQuary’s leadoff single and Bolin’s double inside the left-field line led to Nagy’s run-scoring grounder, cutting the gap to 2-1. The Crusaders had a chance for more, but two well-struck ground balls to the third baseman left Bolin stranded at third.
The teams close out the three-game series with a doubleheader at noon today.