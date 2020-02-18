WACO — Sometimes it’s just best to stick to what’s worked since the beginning.
“This whole year, our defense is what has won us games,” Academy senior Aubrey Fossett said.
Noted.
And, so, as they did during yet another playoff-qualifying campaign, the Lady Bees leaned on their defense when points were few and far between Tuesday night and stayed sturdy in that department until the shots started to fall in a physical 45-30 Class 3A bi-district playoff victory over Teague at Waco High’s Lion Gym.
“We’ve had stretches throughout the year when offense is hard to come by. But, we always preach defense, defense, defense, because as long as we’re doing a good job down there, we’re always going to have a chance to be in the game,” Academy head coach Brian Pursche said after his team held the Lady Lions to 9-of-54 shooting and advanced to the area round in which it will play Grandview later this week.
Second-round details were not available by deadline.
Payten Conde paced Academy (21-12) with 10 points, eight from the free throw line on a night the Lady Bees made 19 of 29 from the stripe.
Fossett made two 3-pointers and scored eight of her nine points in the third quarter, when Academy hit its stride on offense, established its first double-digit lead and never looked back. Desi Bolin and Alex Fastzkie each chipped in eight points for the Lady Bees, who finished 11-of-31 from the floor.
“Defense was what we needed to stop their two 6-footers, and I feel like we accomplished that,” said Fastzkie, referring to Teague’s Reagan Heggins and Meeyah Davis, who combined for 17 points on 24 shots. “After a little while, our shots started falling on the offensive side and got us that lead.”
Neither team had much success during the first half when Academy made five of 19 shots and Teague (16-14) went 4-of-26. But both compensated for their scoring struggles at the defensive end.
The Lady Bees mostly limited the Lady Lions to one-shot-and-done possessions while Teague pressured Academy into 10 turnovers over the opening 16 minutes.
“We knew Teague did an awesome job on the offensive boards and that’s all we preached was try to keep them off the offensive rebounds and don’t give them second-chance points, and the girls did a great job,” Pursche said.
The Lady Bees built a 6-0 lead 2½ minutes into the contest with a layup from Ellie Erwin, a 3-pointer from Bolin and a free throw by Fastzkie, and they took a 10-6 advantage into the second quarter.
Teague never was closer than four, 15-11, in the second but also didn’t let Academy pull away — despite the Lady Bees twice going up by eight — and Academy settled for a 19-13 halftime cushion.
Fossett’s putback and 3-pointer lifted the Lady Bees ahead 24-13 early in the third, and a seven-point spurt that featured four points from Conde and a 3 by Kerstin Turner boosted Academy’s lead to 31-16 with 2:39 left in the third.
“In the second half, we talked about what they were doing to us defensively and calming down and actually start running some plays,” Pursche said. “And good things happened for us.”
Academy finished the third 5-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the free throw line. It was 34-20 heading in the fourth, during which the Lady Bees twice led by as many as 18 points.
“We handled the pressure pretty well for having several young girls who’ve never played in the playoffs before, and I think that will carry on into the next round to keep our calm in tough situations,” Fossett said.