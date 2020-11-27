WACO — In a game that was an offensive showcase to the end, the Rogers Eagles simply couldn’t outscore a potent Buffalo Bison team.
Rogers came up short against its fellow District 13-3A-II member as Buffalo held on for a 37-35 victory in a Class 3A Division II Region IV semifinal Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rogers ended its season with a 7-6 record while Buffalo (12-1) advanced to face Franklin — another 13-3A-II foe — next week in the Bison’s deepest playoff run.
“We made too many mistakes in the first half,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “You just can’t do that against a good team like that.”
Rogers had a hard time catching up to Buffalo, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Bison didn’t put away the Eagles until the closing seconds.
Buffalo carried a 17-13 lead into the second half and extended it to 24-13 with a four-play, 81-yard drive on four completed passes. Brett Hoffman, who threw for 407 yards and four touchdowns, ended the march with a 17-yard strike to Ethan Williams less than 2 minutes into the third quarter.
As they did throughout, the Eagles trimmed it to three points at 24-21 later in the quarter when quarterback Riley Dolgener hustled in from the 7, and Christian Riley ran in the 2-point conversion at the 3:14 mark of the third.
Both teams scored before the third period was done. Hoffman threw to Kyle Harrison for a 56-yard touchdown for Buffalo, and the Eagles answered when Riley swept around the left side from 13 yards out for a 31-28 game going into the final 12 minutes.
Buffalo kept its distance from Rogers with an early fourth-quarter touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Hoffman to Jordan Rogers for a 37-28 lead.
A long punt return put the Eagles in scoring position late in the game, and they took advantage with Christian Watkins going in from the 8 to close the gap to 37-35 with 3:51 remaining.
The Eagles didn’t get the ball back, though, as the Bison kept it on the ground and closed out the game.
“That was just a really good offensive team,” Roten said. “We just had to play better than we did. We couldn’t get stops when we needed them, but that’s more credit to them than any problem with us.”
Both teams moved the ball well in the first half, but punching it into the end zone proved more difficult.
The Bison got on the board first when they settled for Francisco Saldana’s 25-yard field goal at the 1:55 mark of the first quarter.
Buffalo made it 10-0 early in an active second quarter when Jordan Rogers came down with a 24-yard circus catch in the back corner of the end zone.
Rogers stormed back, answering with a four-play, 54-yard scoring drive. Dolgener connected with Ben Hutka for 36 yards to move the Eagles to the Buffalo 15. A holding penalty negated a touchdown pass to Jacob Glasgow, but Watkins took an option pitch from Dolgener on the next play for a 15-yard scoring scamper around left end. The unsuccessful point-after kick left it at 10-6 with 6:54 to go in the half.
The Eagles took the lead after stopping Buffalo on downs twice deep in their territory. Rogers took the lead on a 68-yard throw from Dolgener to Glasgow for a 13-10 advantage with 1:53 left before halftime.
Buffalo answered rapidly, with Hoffman completing four of five pass attempts for 58 yards to reach the 1, and he carried it in from there.
“Anything that happened in this game does not take away from the season this team had,” Roten said.
BUFFALO 37, ROGERS 35
Buffalo 3 14 14 6 — 37
Rogers 0 13 15 7 — 35
Buf — Francisco Saldana 25 field goal
Buf — Jordan Rogers 24 pass from Brett Hoffman (Saldana kick)
Rog — Christian Watkins 15 run (kick failed)
Rog — Jacob Glasgow 68 pass from Riley Dolgener (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Buf — Hoffman 1 run (Saldana kick)
Buf — Ethan Williams 17 pass from Hoffman (Saldana kick)
Rog — Dolgener 7 run (Christian Riley run)
Buf — Kyle Harrison 56 pass from Hoffman (Saldana kick)
Rog — Riley 13 run (Lashbrook kick)
Buf — Rogers 32 pass from Hoffman (kick failed)
Rog — Watkins 8 run (Lashbrook kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Buf Rog
First downs 28 21
Rushes-yards 39-174 39-255
Passing yards 407 153
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-36-0 7-12-2
Punts-average 2-25.1 1-33
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Buffalo: Harrison 6-71, Eric Beshears 11-61, Hoffman 21-41, Benito Avila 1-2; Rogers: Riley 13-119, Dolgener 13-57, RJ Cook 4-28, Watkins 4-28, John Hill 4-23, Alex Vargas 1-0.
PASSING — Buffalo: Hoffman 22-36-0-407; Rogers: Dolgener 7-12-2-153.
RECEIVING — Buffalo: Beshears 6-114, Williams 6-100, Rogers 3-65, Harrison 1-56, Richard Renteria 2-22, Avila 2-18, Kannon Brantley 1-15, Ambrocio Villagomez 1-11; Rogers: Glasgow 3-88, Ben Hutka 1-36, Lashbrook 3-29.