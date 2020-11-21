Zaylin Blackwood ran for 303 yards and five touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a score, had a scoring reception and threw a touchdown pass as the Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics lit up the scoreboard in a 112-66 victory over the Galveston O’Connell Prep Buccaneers in a TAPPS six-man Division II bi-district game Friday night.
Jace Martin passed for 249 yards and seven touchdowns for the Celtics (4-4), who advanced to face Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills (6-0) in next week’s second round.
Elias Santiago had a pair of touchdown catches, and Guido Zecca, Matthew Snyder and Neri Navarro and Victor Mares had one each for Holy Trinity, which raced to a 32-7 first-quarter lead and finished off the Buccaneers (1-5) midway through the fourth on the 45-point mercy rule.
Santiago and Navarro ran for the Celtics other two scores.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 112,
GALVESTON O’CONNELL PREP 66
O’Connell 7 26 27 6 — 66
Holy Trinity 32 34 24 22 — 112
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Zaylin Blackwood 17-303, 5 TDs; Elias Santiago 3-16, 1 TD; Victor Mares 2-55, 1 TD.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Jace Martin 16-26-1-249, six TDs; Blackwood 4-5-0-82, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Guido Zecca 3-55, 1 TD; Blackwood 5-87, 1 TD; Santiago 2-16, 2 TDs, Mathew Snyder 4-66, 1 TD; Neri Navarro 4-70, 1 TD; Mares 1-10, 1 TD; Patrick McKenna 1-21.
Falls City 39
Granger 16
FREDERICKSBURG — Falls City (9-2) upended Granger (8-3) in a Class 2A Division II area-round game, marking the second straight year the Beavers knocked the Lions from the playoffs.
Falls City, which led only 14-3 at halftime, advanced to face D’Hanis (8-0).
No other information was reported before press time.
Late Thursday
TEMPLE 27, KILLEEN SHOEMAKER 24
Temple 7 6 0 14 — 27
Shoemaker 7 3 0 14 — 24
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 22 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Sho — Devin Brown 1 run (Kaleel Pomerlee kick)
Sho — Pomerlee 33 field goal
Tem — Samari Howard 11 run (run failed)
Sho — Monaray Baldwin 3 pass from Ty Bell (Pomerlee kick)
Tem — Howard 5 run (Wagaman kick)
Sho — Brown 2 run (Pomerlee kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 8 run (Wagaman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Sho
First downs 23 17
Rushes-yards 54-328 37-237
Passing yards 75 142
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-13-0 14-22-0
Punts-average 2-26.5 3-33.6
Fumbles-lost 5-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 3-30 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Howard 33-178, Arizmendi 18-139, Luke Allen 1-8, Harrison-Pilot 1-8, team 1-(-5); Shoemaker: Brown 20-113, Bell 9-60, De’Andre Exford 4-37, Baldwin 4-27.
PASSING — Temple: Arizmendi 8-12-0-75, Howard 0-1-0-0; Shoemaker: Bell 14-22-0-142.
RECEIVING — Temple: Harrison-Pilot 3-35, Tr’Darius Taylor 1-17, Allen 2-10, Howard 1-9, AJ McDuffy 1-3; Shoemaker: Baldwin 4-74, Trenton Hudson 6-31, Exford 1-14, Vontez Martin 1-12, Ahmonte Kendrick 1-7, Omari Evans 1-4.