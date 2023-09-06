BELTON — Belton defensive lineman Bryson Sauceda had his share of fun over the long holiday weekend.
“It felt really good, especially since last year they were two of our three losses,” the senior said about last Friday’s win over Brenham, which moved the Tigers to 2-0 halfway through its non-district slate. “I was happy about it all weekend. I’m pretty sure all the other guys were, too.”
It’s a safe bet. Belton’s coaching staff even allowed itself a bit of time for festivity.
“The coaches, we celebrated pretty good. We had some good burgers and dogs after the game and enjoyed it. But come Sunday, we got back to work because Huntsville’s a good team,” said fourth-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin on Tuesday, four days removed from the Tigers’ 27-20 dispatching of the Cubs, who beat the Tigers twice in 2022, including in the area playoffs.
But just like each year is a new beginning, each week is as well, and Belton has no time to rest on its accomplishments. Next up are the Hornets (1-1), who are coming off a 61-27 blowout of Bryan.
“They’re a little bit different style than Brenham,” Sniffin said of the District 10-5A-II members. “They’re a downhill-running team. They’re inside-outside zone. They try to be physical. They’re much-improved on defense than they were a year ago. They’re athletic. They’re super young. They play a lot of sophomores and juniors, but those kids can run around and they can fly and are kind of athletic like Brenham was.”
As is typically the case, the Tigers will have to be at their best in order to achieve their goal of solving Huntsville, which is a 2-hour drive southeast of Belton, therefore also presenting the longest road trip of the regular season.
“I think it’s fun for kids to go outside the area and play different teams and get to play in different stadiums and get after it,” Sniffin said. “If you get far enough along in the playoffs, you’re going to take trips like this. It gets us used to getting in there and being in a little bit of an uncomfortable situation.”
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium. The Hornets are almost finished on construction of brand new Huntsville ISD Stadium, which is set to open Sept. 22. But no matter where the game is staged, Sniffin knows it will take a complete effort on his team’s end.
“They’re a lot better than they were last year, so they’re going to give us a handful, that’s for sure,” he said.
Huntsville showed its firepower by compiling 423 total yards in last week’s demolition of Class 6A Bryan during which it scored touchdowns on an interception return and kickoff return.
“Bryan kind of gave them some points, but at the same time they took advantage of it and scored,” Sniffin said, adding that sophomore tailback Trae’Shawn Brown is a play-maker while the Hornets rotate quarterbacks Markcus Lewis, a sophomore, and Austin Taylor, a junior.
“The sophomore may run a little bit more than the junior, but they’re both pretty similar in what they do,” Sniffin said.
Against a team that uses the inside run to try to prolong possessions and open up the field, Sniffin said it will be imperative for the Tigers to limit Huntsville’s drives.
“We need to get off the field and have our offense pick up some first downs, so those (defensive) guys aren’t on the field too much,” he said. “Especially when the temperature is supposed to be cranked up again on Friday.”
Offensively, the Tigers have had success moving the ball in each of their first two games, especially on third downs, and hope to keep building on that foundation.
“We need to get a little bit more out of the interior run game and then take our shots when we feel like we can take them,” said Sniffin, whose team has converted 58 percent of third downs (14-of-24) in two weeks.
“Once again, our third down conversions were pretty good (last week) early in the game. If we continue to do that, we’ll be good. I don’t like to get to third-and-long, but we’ve done a good job of converting those.”
News and notes
For a second straight week, senior linebacker Wyatt Butler led the Tigers in tackles with 11, two of which were for a loss as the defense totaled 10 TFLs and four sacks — one apiece from Ethan Ash, Sauceda, Dante Martinez and Damien Tiumalu. … Junior Kegan Sherwood chipped in nine tackles and two pass break-ups. … Belton has 17 tackles for loss (8.5 per game) and eight sacks (four per game) overall. … Quarterback Reese Rumfield led an offense that had no turnovers last week. The senior threw a pair of touchdowns for the second straight game, one to Angel Guerrero and another to Rayshaun Peoples, who has caught two of the Tigers’ four TDs. … Shaun Snapp’s team-high 74 yards rushing last week gave the junior a team-leading 148 on the year. Snapp and Rumfield each have rushed for a pair of scores.