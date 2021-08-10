There were plenty of smiles and high-fives coming from Temple’s bench about midway through its season-opening match against Waco on Monday. As it turned out, the Tem-Cats had much to celebrate.
Temple raced out to quick leads in the bookend games on its way to a rather brisk 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Lady Lions at Wildcat Gym. For first-year Temple head coach Alyssa Cataldo, it was a validating win for her team, no matter how young the season may be.
“I definitely think we needed this win as a team and as a program,” said Cataldo, adding that it was good to see her players relax and let the game come to them after building a big lead early. “After going 0-14 in district last year, this just lets them know that they can pull it off.”
The Tem-Cats only trailed in the second game, getting out to big leads early in Games 1 and 3 to put Waco away without much trouble.
Temple started out the match by building a 14-4 edge in the first game, including a seven-point run on the strength of sophomore Allison Vaden’s service after the Lady Lions had pulled to within 4-3. Vaden dropped in a couple of aces during the run, which was part of a larger 10-1 spurt. Vaden finished with a team-best seven kills to go along with three aces in what proved to be a balanced Tem-Cats attack.
Following that run, Waco got no closer than seven points for the rest of Game 1.
“We came out confident and just knew we had to control our side of the court and if we did that, we’d be good,” Cataldo said. “Just getting them to trust us and to trust each other is one of the biggest goals for this season.”
The Lady Lions kept it closer in a more back-and-forth Game 2, which included three lead changes and eight ties. A pair of Ivory Scott aces helped Waco take a 4-1 lead, its largest lead of the match. Scott led Waco with 11 assists.
Temple responded, however, with an 8-2 run that included two aces by Lyric Biggiers and a kill each from Vaden, Ali Mack and Amaya Benekin-Mills to assume a three-point lead at 9-6.
Benekin-Mills, who led Temple with 14 assists, and Biggiers — who along with Sophia Brea had a team-best six aces — were both All-District 12-6A performers last year, while Mack was an honorable mention selection.
Mack and Biggiers also added six kills in the winning effort. Cataldo mentioned all three seniors as having key performances after the match.
“Our service and passing game is of big importance this year,” the coach said. “We have to be able to do those well so that we can run a fast, efficient offense.”
After trading ties with Waco through the middle of Game 2, the Tem-Cats closed the game on a 7-0 surge to put the Lady Lions away. Chloe Prentiss served Temple through the run, which included a pair of kills by Mack.
The Tem-Cats then jumped out to an early 10-1 advantage in the final game and never looked back, as Biggiers dropped in two kills and an ace, eventually leading to a Waco timeout.
The Lady Lions pulled to within five, but Temple answered with a 9-1 run, including four Brea aces to ice the match.
Temple travels Thursday to begin the Round Rock Westwood tournament. The Tem-Cats take on Leander Glenn at 1 p.m., followed by Westwood at 2 and Austin Johnson at 4 on the first day of tournament action.