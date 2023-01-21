Just as a line of dozens of ladies stretched from baseline to baseline Tuesday night at Harley Doggett Gymnasium, so too grew the visual image of the scores of athletes impacted by the building’s namesake.
Generations of women who played for the legendary Rogers girls basketball coach came to pay tribute to his memory, his consistent mark of excellence and his unwavering devotion to those who played under his tutelage during his 36 years on the Lady Eagles’ sideline spanning five decades.
Current Lady Eagles coach Missy Dolgener simply felt that the time was right to honor the man who provided her with her first coaching job and laid the foundation for long, consistent success.
“I felt like we are getting to a point where the younger people have no idea about Coach Doggett,” Dolgener said. “I have two players whose mothers played for him and grandmother who played for him. We want the players to have a strong understanding of how they were and how things used to be. That history is really, really important.”
And oh, what a history it is.
Doggett’s teams won 837 games and he took four Lady Eagles teams to the state semifinals — 1975, ’79, ’86 and ’94.
His style was one of discipline, no nonsense and firm fundamentals of the game with girls he loved. Even if he didn’t say it all that much. They knew it. That’s why so many of them came back.
“It was overwhelming,” said Tammy Doggett Zarosky, who played for her father and was a stalwart on Rogers’ 1979 state tournament team. “We had ladies from the 60s all the way to the 2000s. All five of the seniors from our team were there. We’ve kept close, but it was great to see us all together.”
The respect for Doggett was deep. In their playing days, there may have been a mixture of fear there as well.
“He would holler your number. He never called us by name,” said Zarosky, who is retired after 34 years of teaching in Cameron. “He would yell ‘hey’ and everybody turned around because you were afraid not to look. He mellowed over the years.”
The 1979 team was the first to play full-court five-girl basketball after the UIL had at last moved away from the six-girl, three-on-three half-court game. The transition was seamless under Doggett.
It was no accident that Rogers hosted Troy on Tuesday. The northern Bell County town is where Doggett began his long career and a handful of his former Trojanettes players from the late 1960s joined with the Lady Eagles on that memorable night. It also coincided with an open date on the schedule of his basketball coaching granddaughter Kaitlyn Laudig, now at Sinton, who was a fixture on Doggett’s bench for many years as a young girl. Al Hefft, another longtime assistant for Doggett, was on hand as well. Doggett, who retired in 2005, died in 2014 at age 76.
“Harley was one of kind,” said Cindy Mayfield Mewhinney, who starred on the 1975 state semifinal team. “You always knew what he was thinking without him saying a word. While we were sitting in the stands each one of us would make a comment on the game that would have come from coach… ‘Never throw the ball across the lane. Never just take one dribble and pick up the ball. Never dribble to the corner.’ The list went on and on.
“I wish Coach could have been there to see so many players from different decades that came back to honor him. Everyone kept glancing at the corner of the gym where he would sit,” continued Mewhinney, who is retired after a long coaching career in Salado. “It would be interesting to know how many coaches he produced.”
Troy got the better of the Lady Eagles on this night when the ceremonies took place between the girls’ and boys’ varsity games. It was a significant District 19-3A game between two old rivals. The outcome seemed to matter a little less on this occasion.
“Wins and losses are important,” said Dolgener, who battled tooth and nail against Doggett’s teams as an Academy player in the 1980s and succeeded Loyd Morgan in 2019 to become just the third Lady Eagle coach since 1969. She was a rookie assistant for Doggett’s last semifinal team in 1994. “But to know the example of those who went before is even more important.”
Athletes and students walk daily under the concourse awning that supports the large, black block letters welcoming all comers to Harley Doggett Gymnasium.
Every so often it’s vital that the newest crop of players be educated about the experience of past generations of who Harley Doggett was and why his name adorns their gym.