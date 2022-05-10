Here's a look at the area athletes and their events at this week's UIL track and field state meet.
Thursday
CLASS 4A
— BOYS —
HIGH JUMP
Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Hammond
Note — Hammond cleared 6-9 at regionals and is the top seed in a tightly bunched field whose medals likely will be determined by number of misses. Hamshire-Fannett’s Colin Dorsey and Paris’ Jaelyn Lee both got over 6-8 at regionals, and Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls and Nevada Community’s Jonathan Norris cleared 6-7.
LONG JUMP
Jarrell’s DJ Warren
When — 10:45 a.m.
Top seed — Somerset’s Tajh Jones
Note — Warren is the defending gold medalist for the first of his two events. He won last year with a leap of 23-2 and has gone as far as 23-8½ this season. Reigning bronze medalist Rueben Owens of El Campo also is back, but Jones (24-5½) and Paris’ Jaelyn Lee (24-4¾) own the field’s top marks. Warren will jump first in the preliminary round.
POLE VAULT
Salado’s Jackson Bragg
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Stephenville’s Ben Kirbo
Note — Bragg cleared 13-6 at regionals but will need to go higher to reach the podium. Kirbo (16-2), Argyle’s Mitchell Thompson (15-3) and Pleasanton’s Preston Pilgrim (15-1) are the medals favorites, and two other vaulters have gotten over 14-6 this season.
DISCUS
Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond
When — 3 p.m.
Top seed — Andrews’ Sebastian Rodriguez
Note — Hammond was a late add in this event. He finished third at the Region III meet with a personal-best throw of 139-11 but was added to the lineup when another athlete scratched. Rodriguez (166-8), Canton’s Preston Yarber (165-10), Stafford’s Andrew Huff (163-8) and reigning silver medalist Rylan Smart (160-7) of Sanger are expected to compete for the three podium spots.
100
Jarrell’s DJ Warren
When — 6:05 p.m.
Top seed — Gilmer’s Will Henderson
Note — Warren clocked a 10.62 last month and is seeded third based on regional times behind Gilmer’s Will Henderson (10.44) and Aubrey’s Braylon Colgrove (10.61). Reigning silver medalist Brice Turner of Bay City has the season’s best time of 10.48. Warren will run in Lane 5, with Turner on his immediate left and Henderson on his right.
300 HURDLES
Salado’s Nolan Williams
When — 7:10 p.m.
Top seed — Celina’s Grant Williams
Note — Nolan Williams’ regional time of 39.16 has him seeded sixth in a field that includes three competitors — reigning silver medalist Grant Williams (36.68) of Celina, bronze medalist Matthew Tyeskie (37.67) of Kilgore and Sweetwater’s Harrison Foster (38.00) — who have gone 38.00 or faster. Williams will run in Lane 1.
— GIRLS —
3,200
Gatesville’s Vania Martinez
When — 9:30 a.m.
Top seed — Melissa’s Abi Bass
Note — Martinez is seeded ninth with a time of 11:38.32 after receiving a spot in the state meet when another competitor withdrew. Bass is the class of the field. She was second last year in 10:54.03 and bettered that with a 1:43.26 at this season’s regionals. Only two other runners have been quicker than 11:05. Martinez will break from Lane 8.
DISCUS
Lake Belton’s Madison Lux
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Giddings’ Carlie Weiser
Note — Lux is seeded seventh with a regional throw of 117-6 and likely needs to improve by at least 23 feet to have a chance to medal in a field that includes two 140-foot throwers — reigning bronze medalist Jaylee Matthews (144-8) of Stephenville and Monahans’ Valerie Hunt (143-4) — along with defending champion Carlie Weiser (158-10) of Giddings. Lux will throw eighth in the preliminary round.
TRIPLE JUMP
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson
When — 2:45 p.m.
Top seed — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson
Note — Watson’s first of two events is her best chance at a medal. She’s seeded third with a regional leap of 38-8¼, one year after going 36-1¼ to finish eighth in her first state meet. Anderson (40-8) is the defending gold medalist, and Ferris’ Arienna Jefferson (39-6) is seeded second. Watson will jump sixth in the preliminary round.
800
Jarrell’s Jasmine Benavidez
When — 5:20 p.m.
Top seed — Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona
Note — Benavidez is back in Austin after finishing sixth last year and is seeded seventh with a time of 2:20.30. Grona is the top seed after a regional run of 2:16.32, but defending gold medalist Abree Winfrey has the season’s best time of 2:10.72. Benavidez will break from Lane 3.
100 HURDLES
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson
When — 5:45 p.m.
Top seed — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson
Note — Watson, who was seventh last year, wraps up her two-event day as the seventh seed with a time of 15.21. The field has five competitors who have been quicker than 14.95 this year, including Anderson (14.09) — the defending gold medalist — reigning bronze medalist Cade Hannah of Canton and Godley’s Taylor McFarland, who was fourth last year. Watson will run in Lane 9.
CLASS 3A
— BOYS —
LONG JUMP
Academy’s Chris Preddie
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Preddie
Note — Preddie is still fueled by last year’s second-place finish and carries the silver medal as a reminder. He’s far and away the favorite this year after jumping 24-5 at regionals. The next best mark belongs to Mount Vernon’s Caydon Coffman at 23-1. Preddie will jump third in the preliminary round of the first of his two events.
POLE VAULT
Troy’s Nathan Westbrook
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Bushland’s Eric Grassel
Note — Westbrook has gone as high as 13-6 this season and will need to better that mark to reach the podium. All three medalists last year cleared 15 feet, and this year’s field includes Grassel (16-8), Vanderbilt Industrial’s Tanner Woodring (15-5) and Brock’s Cole Griffith (15-0).
3,200
Cameron Yoe’s Nathan Evans
When — 9:15 a.m.
Top seed — Boyd’s Riley Nedrow
Note — Evans’ regional time of 10:01.21 has him seeded eighth, but he’s gone as quick as 9:55.57. It will probably take something in the 9:30s to medal as part of a field that includes Nedrow (9:27.51) and four other runners who have cracked the 9:40 mark this season. Evans will break from Lane 6.
TRIPLE JUMP
Academy’s Chris Preddie
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Odessa Compass’ Donovan Ramirez
Note — Preddie caps his high school career as the returning gold medalist in the triple jump. He won last year with a leap of 47-10½ and has continued to improve, jumping 49-1¼ at regionals. Reigning silver medalist Ramirez went 49-10¾ at regionals to earn the top seed, but Preddie has gone as far as 49-11 this season. Preddie will jump fifth in the preliminary round.
300 HURDLES
Cameron Yoe’s Tracer Lopez
When — 7:10 p.m.
Top seed — Lexington’s Daylon Washington
Note — Lopez was eighth last year in 41.92 but has shaved considerable time with a 39.16 at regionals last month. He’s seeded fifth in a field that features three competitors who broke the 39-second barrier at regionals, topped by Washington’s 38.42. Lopez will be in Lane 2.
200
Rockdale’s Tim Grice
When — 7:30 p.m.
Top seed — Spearman’s Brenen Thompson
Note — Grice booked his trip to Austin as a freshman with a regional-winning time of 21.85 that has him seeded second behind Thompson (21.00) — the defending champion — although Brock’s Eli Potts (21.60) and New London West Rusk’s Andon Mata (21.76) also broke 22 seconds earlier this season. Grice will run in Lane 4.
1,600
Cameron Yoe’s Nathan Evans, Troy’s Carlos Cortez
When — 7:50 p.m.
Top seed — Boyd’s Riley Nedrow
Note — Evans (4:31.88) and Cortez (4:33.31) finished 1-2 at the Region III meet and are seeded eighth and ninth, respectively. Nedrow turned four laps at regionals in 4:19.38, and reigning bronze medalist Wyatt Hoover (4:23.92) of Poth is the second seed. Cortez will break from Lane 2, and Evans from Lane 9.
— GIRLS —
LONG JUMP
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Flemings
Note — The start of a long, five-event day for Flemings begins in the long jump. She took home the bronze last year and owns this season’s best regional mark (19-11). Also back are defending champion Ashlyn Bruce (18-7¼) of Daingerfield and West’s Makayla Pavelka (19-5), last year’s runner-up. Look out, though, for Universal City Randolph freshman Taylor Nunez, who went 19-8¾ at regionals but had a jump of 20 feet earlier this season. Flemings will jump eighth in the preliminary round.
DISCUS
Troy’s Graycee Mosley
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand
Note — Mosley returns to the state meet after a fourth-place finish last year and is seeded seventh this time around with a regional mark of 124-10. Hildebrand, who was fifth last year, has thrown 144-1 this season and is one of three competitors with marks better than 130 feet. Reigning silver medalist Mia Goicoechea (133-1) of Shallowater and Blanco’s Emilee Larue (130-4), who was sixth last year, are the other two. Mosley will throw sixth in the preliminary round.
TRIPLE JUMP
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Flemings
Note — Flemings was fourth last year and is the favorite this time around after a regional mark of 39-1. Her closest competition figures to come from Universal City Randolph’s Briana St. Louis (38-8), the only other jumper with a leap of more than 38-2. Flemings will jump ninth in the preliminary round.
4x100 RELAY
Cameron Yoe
(Brittani Drake, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brandi Drake)
When — 5 p.m.
Top seed — Universal City Randolph
Note — Only Yoe and Universal City Randolph have all three relay teams on the state docket, giving them the inside track to the team title. The Lady Yoe are the defending champions in this event but are seeded fourth after a regional time of 48.65. Randolph (47.20) owns the field’s fastest time by more than a second. Yoe will be in Lane 7, with Randolph three slots to the inside.
100 HURDLES
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings, Troy’s Kylee Goad
When — 5:45 p.m.
Top seed — Flemings
Note — Flemings took home the silver last year as a freshman and is the favorite for the gold this season after her 14.35 at regionals is a half-second quicker than anyone else in the field. Goad is seeded fifth after finishing second to Flemings at the Region III meet with a time of 14.91. Goad will be in Lane 2, and Flemings in Lane 5.
100
Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake
When — 6:05 p.m.
Top seed — Universal City Randolph’s Taylor Nunez
Note — Drake, who was fifth last season, is seeded fifth this year with a time of 12.23. Three competitors have been quicker than 12 seconds, including Nunez (11.31) and defending champion Jayla Franklin (11.40) of Newton. Drake will be in Lane 8, with Franklin on her immediate left.
4x200 RELAY
Cameron Yoe
(Crystal Daniels, Dayzsha Bradley, Lauren Harris, Brittani Drake)
When — 6:25 p.m.
Top seed — Universal City Randolph
Note — In its second relay of the evening, Yoe is seeded sixth with a time of 1:44.41 as part of a field that includes four sub-1:43 teams — Randolph (1:42.24), Lago Vista (1:42.58), Goliad (1:42.64) and Blue Ridge (1:42.68). The Lady Yoe will run in Lane 7.
400
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 6:45 p.m.
Top seed — Shallowater’s Makki Hart
Note — Flemings is the defending gold medalist in her penultimate event. She’s seeded second behind Hart (56.45) with a season’s best of 56.48. They’ll run side by side in what should be a two-competitor race for the gold, with Flemings in Lane 5 and Hart in Lane 6.
300 HURDLES
Troy’s Kylee Goad
When — 7:10 p.m.
Top seed — Llano’s Gwyn Burnett
Note — Goad earned the meet’s wild-card spot and is seeded eighth with a time of 46.22. The regional times of 43.95 clocked by Burnett and 43.96 by defending gold medalist Kyla Hill of Goliad were more than a second quicker than those of anyone else in the field. Goad will be in Lane 3.
200
Cameron Yoe’s Brandi Drake
When — 7:30 p.m.
Top seed — Universal City Randolph’s Taylor Nunez
Note — Drake was the bronze medalist last season but is seeded seventh this year with a time of 25.28. The field’s best times belong to Nunez (23.96) and defending champion Jayla Franklin (24.57) of Newton. Drake will run in Lane 8.
4x400 RELAY
Cameron Yoe
(Camryn Ward, Lauren Harris, Brittani Drake, Yierra Flemings)
When — 8:20 p.m.
Top seed — Shallowater
Note — In what could very well determine the team champion, Yoe (4:03.90) is seeded ninth for the final event of the night. Universal City Randolph (4:03.58) — the other top challenger for the team title — is seeded seventh. Shallowater (4:00.14) and Gunter (4:00.32) are the gold medal favorites. Yoe will start in Lane 8, and Randolph in Lane 9.
Friday
CLASS 2A
— BOYS —
POLE VAULT
Bruceville-Eddy’s Billy Eaton
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Eaton
Note — Eaton cleared 16 feet for his regional title and is head and shoulders above the rest of a field that includes only two other vaulters who have got over 14-7 this season. Woodsboro’s Anthony Meacham cleared 15 feet at regionals and is back to defend his gold medal after posting last year’s winning height of 17 feet.
LONG JUMP
Rosebud-Lott’s Jamarquis Johnson
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Normangee’s Izaha Jones
Note — The first of Johnson’s two events is his best chance at a medal. He is one of two jumpers in the field to go 23 feet this season, with his regional mark of 23-½ seeding him second behind Jones — the defending gold medalist who went 23-6¾ at regionals. Jones will jump fourth in the preliminary round, followed immediately by Johnson.
TRIPLE JUMP
Rosebud-Lott’s Jamarquis Johnson
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Coleman’s Devinar Roberson
Note — In his second event of the day, Johnson is seeded eighth with a regional jump of 44-4. He’ll have to go farther to have a chance to medal in a field that includes five competitors who went 45 feet or better at regionals. Roberson is the definitive favorite after jumping 48-8½ — more than 3 feet better than anyone else in the state field — in the regional round. Johnson will jump first in the preliminary round.
400
Granger’s Lucas Matta
When — 7 p.m.
Top seed — Hamilton’s Taylor Long
Note — Matta qualified for the state meet with a regional time of 51.13, which has him seeded ninth. He’ll have to keep pace with Long (48.76) and three other competitors — including reigning silver medalist Zakyrn Jackson of Celeste — who posted sub-50 regional times. Matta will run in Lane 9.
1,600
Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson
When — 8:15 p.m.
Top seed — Hamilton’s Caleb Lengefeld
Note — Madson is seeded eighth after a regional run of 4:45.07. Lengefeld has gone as quick as 4:26.35, and Wolfe City’s Caden Thurman has a personal-best 4:26.62. Brackettville Brackett’s Abraham Morales is back to defend his gold medal. He won last year in 4:26.54 but slipped to 4:31.40 at last month’s regional meet.
Saturday
CLASS 6A
— BOYS —
800
Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden
When — 5:20 p.m.
Top seed — Humble Summer Creek’s Darius Rainey
Note — Crittenden is seeded ninth and will have to be quicker than his regional time of 1:54.63 to get into medals contention. Rainey is the reigning silver medalist and turned in a 1:51.57 at regionals. Converse Judson’s Santos Flores (1:52.61) and Round Rock McNeil’s King Grimm (1:52.72) are the other runners with sub 1:53 regional times. Crittenden will break from Lane 8, with Rainey to his right.
100
Temple’s Tr’Darius Taylor
When — 6:05 p.m.
Top seed — Duncanville’s Pierre Goree
Note — One year after handling the baton on the anchor leg of Temple’s sixth-place 4x100 relay team, Taylor is back in Austin as a senior for the state meet’s premier speed event. He’s seeded third after clocking a 10.42 to finish second to Goree’s 10.23 at the Region II meet. Alvin Shadow Creek’s Isaac Henderson had a regional time of 10.36 — matching Taylor’s personal best — but has gone as quick as 10.14. Earlier this season, Goree ran a 10.08 and Lewisville’s Xavier Lewis posted a 10.28. Taylor will be in Lane 9 for what should be a tight race for the medals.
4x200 RELAY
Killeen Shoemaker
(Ethan Trice, Jaylin Caldwell, Jerrod Hicks, Maurice Starr)
When — 6:25 p.m.
Top seed — Klein Forest
Note — Shoemaker took home the bronze last season and is seeded third this year after earning the wild-card berth with a season-best time of 1:25.08. The top two seeds are the teams that finished ahead of the Grey Wolves at the Region II meet — Klein Forest (1:23.92) and Duncanville (1:24.53). Shoemaker will run in Lane 2, with Klein Forest in Lane 5 and Duncanville on the far outside in Lane 9.
200
Killeen Shoemaker’s Khamari Terrell
When — 7:30 p.m.
Top seed — Terrell
Note — Terrell is the top seed with a best time of 20.50 but should be challenged by Houston Clear Lake’s Julian Humphrey (20.85) and Klein Forest’s Jelani Watson (20.89). Terrell will run in Lane 4, flanked by Watkins to his left and Humphrey to his right.
— GIRLS —
SHOT PUT
Harker Heights’ Keyona Otis
When — 9 a.m.
Top seed — Flower Mound Marcus’ Emma Sralla
Note — Otis is seeded seventh with a personal-best throw of 41-11¼. Sralla (43-7¼) and Garland Sachse’s Favor Anyanwu (43-½) are the top throwers in a field that includes five competitors who have marks of 42-5 or better. Otis will throw fourth in the preliminary round.
LONG JUMP
Belton’s Ayanna Jones
When — 10:45 a.m.
Top seed — Klein’s India Alix
Note — Jones caps her senior season with two events in Austin, starting with the long jump. She’s seeded second with a regional leap of 20-10 but has gone as far as 21-1½. Alix went 21-¼ to edge Jones at the Region II meet and earn the top seed. Prosper’s Kayla Watson is the only other 20-foot jumper in the field. Jones will jump fourth in the preliminary round.
DISCUS
Harker Heights’ Keyona Otis
When — 1 p.m.
Top seed — Flower Mound Marcus’ Emma Sralla
Note — In her second event, Otis is once again seeded seventh with a best throw of 136-6. Sralla is the best thrower in the field by a wide margin. She got the bronze last year with a toss of 163-10 and recorded a throw of 177-6 in this year’s regional round. Only four other competitors in the field have thrown farther than 145 feet, and none more than 155-9. Otis will throw sixth in the preliminaries.
TRIPLE JUMP
Belton’s Ayanna Jones
When — 2:45 p.m.
Top seed — San Antonio Harlan’s Iyanna Webb
Note — In her second and final event, Jones is seeded seventh with a regional mark of 39-1 but has gone as far as 40-11. The season’s best jumps belong to Humble Summer Creek’s Jade Johnson (42-3½), Webb (41-8¾) and Leander Vandegrift’s Avery Segura (41-6¾). Jones will jump sixth in the preliminary round.
400
Killeen’s Michaela Mouton
When — 6:45 p.m.
Top seed — Katy Seven Lakes’ Haley Tate
Note — Mouton is seeded eighth with a season-best time of 56.06. Reigning silver medalist Haley Tate of Katy Seven Lakes, Fort Bend Elkins’ Mfoniso Andrew and Prosper’ Lauren Lewis have sub-54 times. Schertz Clemens’ Ariana Sutton also is back after claiming the bronze last year. Mouton will run in Lane 9.