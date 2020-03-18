Kim Sebek didn’t know what her future held when she first arrived at Temple College. Stepping into her first collegiate women’s basketball head coaching position, Sebek didn’t see herself spending the next two decades guiding the Lady Leopards, becoming synonymous with the program and a staple in the TC athletic department.
However, that’s exactly the road Sebek started down in the summer of 1998, and it’s a path she is now exiting for a new opportunity in a familiar environment.
Sebek announced Wednesday that she has stepped down as Temple College women’s basketball head coach after 22 years. She will continue to teach health classes and serve as the Health and Physical Education department chair for TC.
“I just decided that I wanted to step down on my own terms, and, right now, the timing feels right,” said Sebek, who compiled a 360-296 record with Temple College. “I gave it plenty of thought and this just seems right. There are some changes coming to the HPE department and I feel like I would be beneficial to that academic area moving forward.
“It’s been my honor and privilege to coach at Temple College and to have been around some of the best student-athletes, coworkers and administration I could ask for. When I first started, I had no idea I would still be doing this 22 years later. I’ve been very blessed.”
Sebek informed Temple College athletic director Craig McMurtry of her possible departure in January and while he didn’t want to lose her as a coach, he told her to make the right decision for her and her family.
“Kim and I both joined TC at the same time so we’ve been through a lot together,” McMurtry said. “She’s been awesome in every sense and really is a first-rate person. The way her teams played and handled themselves over the years have been a reflection of her.”
Under Sebek, the Lady Leopards earned 12 regional tournament appearances and won the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship in 2010. Sebek was named the conference’s coach of the year in 2004 and 2010 and has coached 11 all-region and 42 all-conference players.
TC finished 19-11 last season and 9-7 in conference, and last reached the postseason tournament in 2016.
“All the credit goes to the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” Sebek said. “There are a lot of past players that I still keep up with and talk to.
“The conference championship was great for the program and it helped build on what we were doing here. But without the help and support from so many people at Temple College, I would not have been able to accomplish anything.”
And while she won’t have the coaching duties on her extensive plate of responsibilities, Sebek still promises to support TC athletics from the stands.
“I’ve already had friends and family give me a hard time saying ‘It’ll be weird to not see you red-faced, stomping on the court during games,’” Sebek said. “TC has always been supportive and I look forward to this new challenge in my life.”
Before coming to TC, Sebek coached basketball and volleyball at Tyler Chapel Hill high school from 1994-98. Prior to that, she served as an assistant women’s basketball coach and volleyball head coach at Tyler Junior College from ’92-’94. Sebek attended and played basketball at Tyler Junior College (1987-1989) and Alabama-Birmingham (1989-1992) after graduating from Austin Westlake in 1987.
The departure leaves Temple College in search of men’s and women’s basketball head coaches for the 2020-2021 season. Kirby Johnson retired last month after 33 seasons leading the Leopards, and McMurtry is hopeful TC can find the right candidate for each program.
“Finding a men’s coach has been in the works for a while and we’ve had quite a number of applicants. Hopefully we can post for a women’s coach in the next few days,” McMurtry said. “It’s going to be tough to fill both spots because both have meant a lot to their programs. Ultimately, we want coaches who will keep the bar high like our previous two coaches have.”