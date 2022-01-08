Much like the recent winter weather sweeping through the area, Temple College’s offense came out ice cold early Saturday, and it ultimately proved too much to overcome in a 75-72 loss to Ranger College in the Lady Leopards’ North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference opener Saturday at TC Gym.
TC (8-5, 0-1), which dropped its third straight, fell behind by as much as 18 points in the second quarter — managing only five first-half field goals — and never led despite a storming comeback attempt.
The Lady Leopards trailed by eight with 35 seconds left but closed the gap after Jordyn Carter and Kirsten Zaruba combined to bury three of four free throws after Ranger was whistled for a personal foul and technical foul with 10.3 seconds on the clock.
Temple then forced a jump ball turnover on the possession arrow, after which Carter found Kennedi Green for a 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring the Lady Leopards within 74-72 with 1.8 seconds remaining.
Green led all players with 21 points, but missed her first 10 shots and finished only 5-of-20 from the field. Zaruba followed with 18 points for Temple, including hitting five of 10 from beyond the arc.
With no timeouts after Ranger’s Lindsey Claude hit one of two free throws, the Lady Leopards couldn’t get a potential game-tying 3-pointer off before time expired, sealing the win for the Lady Rangers (8-8, 2-0), their seventh in their last eight games.
“We just can’t come out in the first half like that,” Temple head coach Amber Taylor said. “I think we were down 18 at one point in the first half. Getting down 18 and then you have to dig yourself out of a hole. But kudos to Ranger for coming in. They’ve got a great team. They’re consistent. They played tough. They played hard. But we had to battle from down 18, and we did that in the second half. We just can’t play one good half of basketball.”
The Lady Leopards trailed by seven with 6:51 left when a Green 3 and a Kamani Jones three-point play brought them to within 58-57, their closest margin since the game’s opening minutes.
After trading scores, Temple found itself down two when Ranger’s Claude went to the free-throw line with 3:30 left and a technical was called on Temple’s head coach following Claude’s first attempt.
That turned a two-point game into a 66-59 Ranger lead after Emily Vidal hit both technical shots and Wilashia Burleson followed with a layup from the left side, one of her 12 fourth-quarter points.
“It was very important for us to close it out,” said Burleson, a Temple High School graduate who led Ranger with 18 points and a game-best 15 rebounds. The sophomore post had a large cheering section there to root her on that erupted each time she scored down the stretch.
“We pulled through and got that (win),” Burleson continued. “That’s all that matters.”
Claude followed with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Ranger, which outrebounded Temple 49-28 and shot 29-of-70 (41 percent) as a team, compared to 21-of-64 (32 percent) for the Lady Leopards.