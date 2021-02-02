When Temple’s Alejandro Gonzalez buried a well-struck, left-footed free kick into the back of the net in the eighth minute, it felt as though the only question that still remained in Tuesday’s District 12-6A game against Killeen Shoemaker was just how many goals the Wildcats might produce.
The answer — one shy of a dozen.
Eric Ortiz netted a hat trick, Gonzalez and Angel Medrano had two goals apiece and Temple cruised past the Grey Wolves 11-0 at Woodson Field.
It certainly was a straight-forward and business-like response from the Wildcats (6-4-2, 3-2), who bounced back from last Friday’s 2-0 defeat at district frontrunner Bryan and picked up valuable points that kept them lodged in a relatively tight top half of the standings.
Temple’s back line didn’t leave much for goalkeeper Jose Renteria to do, but the senior did have three saves in the team’s first shutout this season. Temple has yet to drop back-to-back games. Shoemaker is now 0-10 overall and 0-5 in 12-6A.
Gonzalez’s opening goal was just a minute after he missed high with a header and he followed up the free kick tally by cleaning up a poor clearance in front of the Grey Wolves net for a 2-0 advantage in the 15th minute.
Thirty seconds later, Ortiz’s deflected shot sliced past Shoemaker starting keeper Andres Alvarado to make it 3-0.
Ortiz was back to work in the 18th, beating a defender to the ball at the end line and cutting back a pass into the penalty box where Endi Aguilar Maldonado connected with his right foot for a 4-0 advantage.
Spanning 5 minutes, Jorge Martinez scored one goal with a bouncing shot and assisted another with a perfectly placed through ball into the box and onto the feet of Medrano, who found room near post to put the Wildcats up 6-0 in the 29th minute.
Medrano closed the opening 40 minutes with a long-distance marker from 35 yards out.
After earning a foul in the box, Ortiz converted the penalty kick 4 minutes into the second half for his second goal and an 8-0 lead. Francisco Ortiz’s diving header in the 47th inflated the cushion to 9-0, Eric Ortiz tied a bow on his hat trick in the 64th, depositing Brandon Arroyo Lopez’s cross, and Axel Gonzalez-Arroyo capped the night-long scoring spree in the 67th.
Temple next faces Harker Heights on the road Friday night.