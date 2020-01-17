HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Temple boys topple Shoemaker
Angel Medrano played a part in two of Temple’s goals as the Wildcats held off Killeen Shoemaker for a 3-2 victory Friday night.
Medrano’s goal off an Ivan Salinas assist evened the match at 1-all, and Carlos Hernandez kicked home Eric Ortiz’s free kick to give Temple (6-2-1, 1-1 District 12-6A) a 2-1 lead. After Shoemaker tied it again, Medrano’s corner kick with 17 minutes left was headed in by Jose Medrano for the game-winning goal.
“I thought we were the better team tonight,” Wildcats coach Matt Corley said. “The kids responded well after Shoemaker tied it, and we got the three points we wanted.”
Temple’s next match is next Friday at Belton.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Tem-Cats defeat Lady Wolves
KILLEEN — The Temple girls basketball team went on the road Friday night and toppled Killeen Shoemaker 59-34 in District 12-6A action.
No other information was reported.
The Tem-Cats (18-11, 5-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and next play next Friday at home against Belton.