BELTON — After taking care of business on the road against the only team of the last decade to pose a real threat to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s conference dominance, it seems like the perfect time for the Crusaders to exhale.
They say that’s not the case, though, insisting that the biggest game on the league schedule might be behind them but the bulk of their work is still ahead.
“Our guys know exactly where they want to go and where they are right now. There’s a separation in that,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said. “Where we are right now and where we want to be, there’s a gap that we have to close. We need to spend each week trying to close that distance so we can make a run in the playoffs.”
Where the third-ranked Crusaders (3-1, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) are right now is the same place they’ve spent the better part of the last two decades — perched atop the league standings.
And where they want to go is the same place they went two of the last three seasons — the NCAA Division III national championship game.
Two weeks after going on the road and wasting a chance to knock off No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater, UMHB put many — but not all — of the lessons learned from that loss to work in a 50-20 dismantling of then-No. 6 Hardin-Simmons in Abilene last Saturday.
“We know we had mistakes against Hardin-Simmons that we need to get fixed. We’re still trying to fix mistakes that we made against Whitewater. If we are going to be the team we want to be, we have to get those fixed,” Harmon said. “I thought the kids played incredibly hard against Hardin-Simmons. I thought they prepared even harder, so I’m very happy that they were successful Saturday. We are truly in control of our own destiny. We just have to take care of us now.”
With the rival Cowboys out of the way, the Crusaders are in the driver’s seat to claim the ASC title and its automatic playoff berth.
The defending national champion’s path through the conference schedule continues Saturday at home against Austin College (0-3, 0-1) before consecutive road games against East Texas Baptist (1-2, 1-1) and Texas Lutheran (0-3, 0-2). After that, the Crusaders return home to face Sul Ross State (2-2, 2-0) then visit Howard Payne (3-1, 2-0) before closing out the regular season by hosting McMurry (0-4, 0-2).
“What I’m really going to stress is that it’s not about who we play. It’s about us,” Harmon said. “We control our playoff destiny. We have everything to play for, so there’s no reason for us not to be locked in every week. It’s not like we’re unbeatable. We’ve already proven that.”
Rivalry rout
Bolstered by a standing room-only home crowd, Hardin-Simmons went toe-to-toe with UMHB for about 1½ quarters and held a 20-16 lead after the second of Kevi Evans’ touchdown catches — a 74-yarder that came 10 minutes after a 43-yarder.
“We started off kind of slow. We’re still kind of young and experienced on defense. It seems like on the first two or three series, (the game) moves a little fast for us,” Harmon said. “I did feel like on both sides of the ball that we settled in really well, though. I thought we played three really good quarters of football.”
After falling into the 20-16 hole, it was all Crusaders the rest of the way.
KJ Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to the Cowboys 3-yard line to set up Kyle King’s short TD throw to Brandon Jordan, and two of HSU’s next three plays from scrimmage were fumbles returned for touchdowns by linebackers Johnny Smith-Ryder and Durand Hill.
UMHB was up 36-20 at halftime and tacked on two short TD runs by Kenneth Cormier in the third quarter.
After Evans’ second TD catch, the Cowboys mustered only 69 yards over the final 34 minutes of the game.
“It always helps when you get some turnovers. We knew their running backs were strong and were going to do everything they could to be really physical and get that extra yard. When you do that, you always run the risk of holding the ball a little loose and getting it ripped out,” Harmon said. “We worked on that, and I thought the kids did a good job of seeing the opportunities and taking advantage of them.”
The Kangaroos
After going 1-8 last year, Austin College is struggling again this season. The Kangaroos have been outscored 98-21, haven’t completed a pass (they’ve attempted only 14) and average just 175.3 yards per game — all rushing — in their flex-bone offense while their defense allows 478.3.
“Their offense gives them a chance because it’s different. There’s some subtle changes as a defense that you have to make for this type of offense,” Harmon said. “It’s going to come down to fundamentals, technique, tackling and all those things you have to do in key moments.”
Poll shuffling
Losses last week by Hardin-Simmons and then-No. 2 St. John’s brought some changes in the top 10 of the Division III coaches poll.
North Central (3-0) remains at No. 1, followed by Mount Union (3-0), UMHB, UW-Whitewater (2-1) and Linfield (2-0) to round out the top five.
Trinity (3-0), Johns Hopkins (4-0), Wisconsin-Lacrosse (3-0), St. John’s (2-1) and Delaware Valley (4-0) complete the top 10.
Hardin-Simmons slipped from sixth to 14th.