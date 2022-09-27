UMHB notebook 6

Quarterback Kyle King (17) and third-ranked UMHB continue conference play at home Saturday against Austin College.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — After taking care of business on the road against the only team of the last decade to pose a real threat to Mary Hardin-Baylor’s conference dominance, it seems like the perfect time for the Crusaders to exhale.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags