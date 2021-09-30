Belton boys, girls win Lampasas meet; Salado takes 1A-4A titles
LAMPASAS — Belton and Temple runners took eight of the top 10 spots Thursday as the schools claimed first and second, respectively, in the Class 5A-6A boys division of the Lampasas Battlin’ Badger Invitational.
Temple’s Tyson Tamez clocked a time of 17 minutes, 7.8 seconds to finish second, while teammate La’Ron Alexander followed in third at 17:44.1. Pflugerville Hendrickson’s Antonio Sanchez won the meet, turning in a 17:06.3.
Belton secured the next three places with Clayton Oaks (17:58.2, fourth), Riley Dyck (17:58.6, fifth) and Cole Chrisman (18:04.3, sixth) rounding out the top six. Ayden Seymour (18:36) was the top runner for Copperas Cove in 11th.
In the small-school bracket (1A-4A), Salado captured the team win, while Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez (16:51.3) and Luis Macias (18:16.8) placed first and second, respectively.
Isaac Huerta, at 18:38.5, led Salado with his third-place run, while Lampasas was paced by Tate Rainwater’s 18:41.8 in fourth.
In the girls races, Belton’s Olivia Brillhart won her first meet of the season, turning in a 20:07.8 to lead the Lady Tigers to the team win in the 5A-6A bracket. The freshman has four other top-three finishes in six meets this year.
Belton’s Hailey Schutz followed closely behind, posting a 20:44.9 to nab second, while Hendrickson’s Cassie Rivera (21:15.3) rounded out the top three.
Killeen’s Michaela Mouton (21:31.2, fourth), Belton’s Shannon Cook (21:37.8) and Temple’s Rebecca Terry (22:09.4, sixth) comprised the rest of the top six.
In the 1A-4A division, Salado again won, led by Penelope Anderson’s second-place run of 13:33.4 and Alexa Williams’ 13:53.5, which placed third.
Gatesville’s Vania Martinez (13:19.1) won the meet. Lampasas was paced by Abigail Valdez (14:09.4) in fourth.
Tidwell’s medalist win leads Belton girls golf to season-opening victory
KILLEEN — Belton senior Kennedy Tidwell placed first to anchor the Lady Tigers to the team title Thursday at the Killeen Ellison Invitational at Stonetree Golf Club.
Tidwell fired a 2-under-par 70 as Belton posted a team total of 339 to outlast second-place Round Rock Westwood (364) and Hewitt Midway (392) in the 13-team field.
Riley Avery shot 86 to finish third and Charley Ross tied for fourth with an 87 to give the Lady Tigers three in the top 10.
Sarah Mikeska (96), Keira Campbell (105), Emma Avery (105), Jaclyn Munoz (103) and Melissa Delgado (116) rounded out the Lady Tigers players.