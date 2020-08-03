Two post-practice exchanges at Lake Belton’s Bronco Gym perfectly summed up the new reality for many area high school coaches and players. After concluding their first day of volleyball practice Monday, Broncos head coach Liz Ramsey called her players into one final huddle before dismissing them for the day. It was something Ramsey had done countless times over her 13 years of coaching and did so again without a second thought.
Well, almost without another thought.
“Everyone bring it in, bring it in,” Ramsey instructed before abruptly realizing the impact of her words. “Well, spread it out, I guess, too. Make sure to social distance. Spread out.”
The other instance came as the last group of players trickled out of the gym. This time, the heeding came from one of Ramsey’s assistant coaches, though it still sounded unusual.
“Ladies, please keep your masks on until you leave the school building. Keep them on.”
Welcome to high school sports in the year 2020.
Monday was the first day of volleyball practice for Class 1A-4A teams across the state. The traditional start date was kept in place by the University Interscholastic League after releasing a modified fall schedule last month because of the ongoing cornoavirus pandemic.
The UIL, the governing body of Texas’ public school extracurricular contests, postponed the first day of practices for Class 5A and 6A volleyball — which includes Temple and Belton High — until Sept. 7.
The first day of matches is Aug. 10 for 1A-4A and Sept. 14 for 5A-6A schools.
With all the new health guidelines being applied, it quickly became tedious for Ramsey and her coaches to issue instruction about proper COVID-19 procedure. But Ramsey, like several other area coaches, understands what is at stake.
“I know that the kids get annoyed with our constant reminders to wear the mask and social distance. But I told them that we are kind of setting the standard,” the Broncos first-year head coach said. “We’re the first group that they’re allowing to get back into things. They’re watching us and we just have to do our part to keep everyone healthy.”
The Broncos’ roster will feature solely freshmen and sophomores as the program enters its first year. While she is pleased that most of her players were at summer workouts, Ramsey acknowledged that her team will likely be the underdogs of District 19-4A.
“It’s going to be a fight every district game. I know this is a strong district and I’m familiar with a lot of these teams because I grew up in Academy. I played against Salado and Jarrell and know they always have strong programs,” said Ramsey, whose squad opens its inaugural season Aug. 11 at San Antonio Davenport. “Still, I like what I’ve seen from these girls and I’m excited about what we can accomplish.”
Other area programs got started Monday in preparation for a season that many communities hope will proceed without problems. The Salado Lady Eagles are coming off a 23-win season, their most victories since 2015. Third-year Salado head coach Kristi Wilk — whose team opens the year Aug. 11 against Florence — said her players were more than ready to get to work after a tumultuous summer and appreciative of the opportunity to play again.
“Everyone was really excited, but I think it was almost a relief, too,” Wilk said. “A lot of us wondered if we would ever get to this point or if something would happen to change the schedule again. A lot of us just took a deep breath to really let it soak in that we’re here and, for now, things are as normal as they can be.”
In addition to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, one of the greatest challenges Wilk and other area coaches faced was giving their players realistic expectations while managing practical optimism through the past months’ ups and downs.
“It was a lot of hope for the best, but expect the worst. I was trying to keep the girls on an even keel,” Wilk said. “I didn’t want them to think our season wasn’t going to happen but, at the same time, we had to try to find that happy medium of keeping the reality of the situation.”
Academy’s new head coach had to not only navigate how to take over a program during a pandemic, but also learn how to step into her first coaching role. Allison Waits, who was hired as the Lady Bees’ new coach in May, has had to learn on the fly and said she’s “learned something new every day.”
“This is the most flexible I’ve had to be in my entire life,” said Waits, whose team opens the year Aug. 11 with a dual-match against host Jarrell and Granger. “There was already so much to learn in trying to be the new head coach, then you throw in what’s been going on the last few months. It’s been crazy.”
Academy’s District 19-3A rival Rogers is eager to find repeat success from last season. The Lady Eagles finished 27-16 and made an appearance in the regional quarterfinals, their deepest playoff run since 2014. After the Lady Eagles managed to overcome the second-round hump that had plagued them in recent years, 12th-year Rogers head coach Stacy Andel said expectations remain as high as ever.
“We’ve got a great group of girls and a great group of seniors,” said Andel, whose team opens the year Aug. 11 against Fairfield. “We always expect to make the playoffs and go far. Our goal is to reach the state tournament and be there at the end.”