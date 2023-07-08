Fresh off winning a District 22-5A championship, Lake Belton had four players earn recognition on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state softball teams, which were announced Friday and showcased a total of 10 area athletes.
Lake Belton names four, Troy three to lead area contingent of all-state softball nods
- Staff reports
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- 4-story hotel initially approved for Temple Mall parking lot site
- Parades, fireworks planned for Tuesday in Belton, Temple
- As veteran disability claims soar, unaccredited coaches profit off frustration with VA system
- Temple ISD unveils new updated logos
- Polly Phillips Dymke, age 49, of Temple died July 2, 2023
- Thousands attend annual Belton 4th of July Parade
- Temple mother sought during Amber Alert indicted for allegedly assaulting officer
- 11 small Temple fires resulted from illegal fireworks
- Temple teen to sign her children’s science book at library
- North Texas woman indicted for allegedly leaving baby in car