BROWNWOOD — Football fans at Gordon Wood Stadium saw a little bit of everything Saturday afternoon.
There were momentum-changing turnovers, a tying 2-point conversion in the final minute and even an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a band.
Though all of the chaos, though, the final deciding factor was the right foot of Anthony Avila, who kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 3 Mary Hardin-Baylor a 27-24 victory over Howard Payne and deliver the defending national champion Crusaders the American Southwest Conference’s coveted automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“I really wanted that chance,” Avila, the senior Troy product, said moments after being carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates. “I like to have the game in my hands, so I can perform like I’m supposed to. I felt confident.”
It took all UMHB (8-1, 7-0) had to fight off the much-improved Yellow Jackets (6-3, 5-2).
Howard Payne’s final possession covered 78 yards and included a fourth-down conversion in its territory and — while facing second-and-goal at the Crusaders 8-yard line — a free first down to the 4 when UMHB was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct because its band played while the ball was snapped.
The Yellow Jackets scored three plays later on Landon McKinney’s 6-yard throw to Jordan Carroll, who wrestled the ball from two leaping defenders in the back-right corner of the end zone, and tied it at 24-all on McKinney’s 2-point conversion pass to Otis Lanier with 31 seconds remaining.
It turned out to be just enough time for the Crusaders.
“It’s a tough loss but when you play the best, you better be prepared for the best,” Jackets head coach Jason Bachtel said. “Their guys did exactly what they were supposed to do in those last 30 seconds to win a ballgame. Hat’s off to them.”
Following a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, UMHB started at its 25. Quarterback Kyle King took the first snap and ran 24 yards to the 49 before the Crusaders used their initial timeout, and then receiver KJ Miller caught a short pass but was tripped up after just a 2-yard gain to force another timeout with 21 seconds left.
The next two plays were critical and executed to perfection — successive King throws toward the right sideline to Jamaal Hamilton, whose square-out routes had him sprinting into the boundary and forced him to tap a toe inbounds an instant after corralling the ball.
“We called two different plays, but it was the same route for me. I had man-to-man coverage on both of those,” Hamilton said. “We work that sideline drill every day, so it was just muscle memory for me.”
His second toe-tapping catch moved the ball to the Jackets 27 with 2 seconds to go, at which point Avila strode onto the field and calmly split the uprights.
It was the second time-expiring, winning field goal of his career. The first was in 2019, when his 43-yarder at Crusader Stadium beat the final horn and rival Hardin-Simmons.
“The Hardin-Simmons one was a lot better than this one,” he said. “I currently have the flu. I’ve had it the whole week. That Hardin-Simmons one was great. This one was cool because it’s my flu game.”
Howard Payne took the opening kickoff and used 15 plays to reach the UMHB 17 before settling for Harrison Pustilnik’s 34-yard field goal. UMHB answered immediately, needing just seven plays to cover 58 yards for King’s 7-yard touchdown throw to Brandon Jordan.
The Jackets went back on top on the final play of the first quarter with Tauren Bradley’s 5-yard TD run and — after King was intercepted while throwing from his end zone early in the second — Howard Payne had a chance to build a two-score cushion but couldn’t punch it in from the 1 and settled for another Pustilnik field goal for a 13-7 lead.
That’s where it stood until a gamble by the Jackets in the final minute of the half backfired when linebacker Johnny Smith-Rider intercepted a McKinney pass deep in Howard Payne territory. King’s 17-yard TD throw to Jerry Day on the very next play gave UMHB a 14-13 halftime advantage.
The teams traded field goals in the third — a 24-yarder by Avila, a 41-yarder by Pustilnik — before the Crusaders gained some breathing room early in the fourth.
A McKinney pass was batted upward and defensive end Kobe Giles made a one-handed interception while falling on his back at the Howard Payne 20. It set up Aphonso Thomas’ 1-yard scoring plunge at the 10:41 mark for UMHB’s 24-16 lead that became even more comfortable after neither team did anything with the ball over the next 4 minutes.
It became increasingly uncomfortable during the Jackets’ final 6-minute march toward the goal line and completely disappeared after the rarely seen trio of band penalty, touchdown and 2-point conversion, only to be restored by an ill kicker who always seems to perform better when there’s more on the line.
“That’s what you get when you have an open date,” said UMHB head coach Larry Harmon, whose team was idle last week and closes the regular season next week at home against McMurry. “It’s too much time off, too much time without serious competition. But our kids absolutely believe and know we have talent. We know we have a very good football team.
“I’m very proud of how our guys didn’t blink and found a way to get it done.”