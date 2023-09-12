BELTON — If Tuesday night’s District 22-5A match was thought of as a drive into work, consider the Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles as the traffic signals turning red every time Belton started to make some progress toward where it wanted to go.
Tara Bennett led a handful of hitters with 11 kills, A’nya Vaomu-Pato added nine and the Lady Eagles put up just enough of a road block while racing to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym.
“First of all, let me give our kudos to Belton. They are a very tough team, very scrappy, talented team,” Ellison head coach Shirelle Givens said. “Our girls did a very good job of answering back to whatever Belton gave to them. I think they did a very good job of coming in and accomplishing the goals that they set this week. They did a very good job of competing.”
Maceyn Doskocil paced the Lady Tigers (1-1 district) with eight kills. Kambyl Utley posted three kills and two blocks, and Avelle Bonfoh, Sadie Stewart and Addison Alexander chipped in two kills apiece for Belton, which never trailed by more than six points in the match but always seemed to be playing catch up or stuck in a stop-and-go situation.
“I think, once we got a big hit, our energy would go up. If they got a big hit, our energy would fall. So, I felt like we were up and down tonight as far as energy,” Belton head coach Haleigh Evans said. “I just finished telling them, volleyball is a game of consistency and errors and mistakes. (Ellison) had a better night tonight. They were more consistent.”
Iyahna Hibbler, Ariana Henderson and Ja’Lya Swiney combined for 12 kills and added to Ellison’s arsenal at setter Chanelle Cancel’s disposal. Cancel distributed a match-high 28 assists.
“She’s doing a fantastic job. She’s very smart. She’s a team-player,” Givens said of Cancel. “She’s one of our captains and does a very good job leading, setting a strategy and implementing it right there on the court so we don’t have to call a timeout.”
If the red light metaphor didn't register, think bouncer at a club. Any time the Lady Tigers had a foot past the velvet rope, in stepped the Lady Eagles to block the way.
Take the opening set, which was tied seven times, for instance.
Neither side led by more than three points until the closing stages and the Lady Tigers had the look of seizing momentum after going ahead 16-15 on a point kept alive by the diving dig of Hadley Dollar (14 assists) and finished by a big block from Stewart.
But the Lady Eagles tied it for the final time, 18-all, with a loud kill by Hibbler that kick-started seven straight points for Ellison in a set-altering and clinching 8-2 spurt.
Belton hunkered down in Game 2, shaking off a trio of four-point deficits while eventually working its way to within 16-15. The Lady Tigers, though, couldn’t wriggle their way into the lead and an ace from Joynis Gonzalez Rosado closed out the set for Ellison (2-0 district).
The Lady Eagles took an 11-5 lead in Game 3 before Belton began to chip away. A 4-0 spurt that included a kill from Utley had the Lady Tigers within 19-17 and on the doorstep of forcing a fourth set.
“We are Belton volleyball. We don’t quit,” Evans said. “I don’t care what the score is, we don’t quit.”
A kill from Doskocil staved off one match point, but Hibbler officially shut the door on the next point with her sixth and final kill of the match.
“Their hitters make it tough. They are trained to win,” Evans said. “I told my girls, they are bouncing balls off the line. Sometimes it’s a good hit and there’s nothing you can do about it except move on and try to get the next one.”
Belton is back in action Friday with its third consecutive home match to open district play as Killeen Shoemaker visits. Ellison, meanwhile, plays a third of five consecutive league road matches Friday at Waco University.