TROY — It may not have been the way the Academy Bumblebees wanted to look heading into the playoffs, but they accomplished the necessary tasks to finish the regular season on a high note.
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lifted the Bees to a 30-17 victory over Troy on Friday night in a District 11-3A-I finale to complete their first nine-victory regular season since 1962 and propel them into the postseason.
Academy (9-1, 5-1), the district’s second seed, will meet Yoakum at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in Waller. Academy coach Chris Lancaster blamed himself for his team’s uneven play.
“We didn’t look like a highly ranked team should look,” he said. “I did a bad job. Knowing we were going to the playoffs, this was new for me and the kids, plus coming off an open date. Last year we had to beat Troy to get in. This time we knew we were going in as No. 2.”
Both teams jockeyed with the lead, but it was the Bees who broke away with scores in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Kasey Mraz threw to Darion Franklin for a 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the fourth to break a 17-all tie. Franklin bobbled the ball as he was racing toward the end zone but hauled it back in to make it 24-17 with 10:14 to play.
After stopping the Trojans (2-8) deep in their territory, Academy took over with a short field and cashed in to provide the final cushion. The Bees went 39 yards in six plays, with Brayden Bartlett going in from the 1.
“We did a lot of the things we had to do most of the game,” Troy coach Stephen Hermesmeyer said. “The issue we’ve had is not putting four quarters together. I’m still very proud of this team.”
The Trojans established their rushing attack from the outset by taking the game’s opening possession 77 yards in 11 plays, all of them on the ground.
Steve Jackson carried on five of those plays for a combined 40 yards, including the final yard when he slipped through the line for touchdown to give the Trojans a 7-0 after taking more than 6 minutes off the clock.
Academy answered when Franklin returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to quickly even the game at 7, which is how it stood at the end of the first quarter.
“I was supposed to go right, but I went left,” Franklin said. “I saw nothing but green.”
The tie was broken on the first play of the second quarter as Blake Bundy drilled a 27-yard field goal to put the Bees up 10-7. Academy moved from its 34 to the Troy 10, sparked by a 37-yard pass-and-run from Mraz to Scout Brazeal. The drive bogged down and the Bees settled for the field goal.
In Troy fashion, the Trojans marched from their 25 to the Academy 4, and Tyler McKissick kicked a 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 10, which is how it stood at halftime.
The Bees went on top on their opening second-half possession that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Mraz to Brazeal for a 17-10 lead. Brazeal caught eight passes for 167 yards.
“What I’m most proud of is that this team went 9-1 after going 7-4 last year, and we went from fourth to second,” Lancaster said.
Troy answered to tie the game at 17 on the ensuing possession. The Trojans stayed on the ground for all eight plays of a 52-yard drive before Jackson went in from the 1 at the 5:02 mark of the third.
ACADEMY 30, TROY 17
Academy 7 3 7 13 — 30
Troy 7 3 7 0 — 17
Troy — Steve Jackson 1 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Aca — Darion Franklin 94 kickoff return (Blake Bundy kick)
Aca — Bundy 27 field goal
Troy — McKissick 22 field goal
Aca — Scout Brazeal 16 pass from Kasey Mraz (Bundy kick)
Troy — Jackson 1 run (McKissick kick)
Aca — Franklin 56 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Brayden Bartlett 1 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Troy
First downs 11 17
Rushes-yards 22-75 44-222
Passing yards 259 31
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-21-0 3-9-0
Punts-average 1-33 3-17.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 11-95 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Zane Clark 9-25, Bartlett 9-33, Mraz 4-(-17). Troy: Korey Gibson 14-69, Jackson 19-105, Cooper Valle 2-12, Tres Conlon 1-4, Jace Carr 4-6, Reed Ketcham 4-26.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 14-21-0-259; Troy: Carr 3-8-0-31, Ketcham 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Academy: Brazeal 8-167, Franklin 4-90, Bartlett 2-20. Troy: Andrew Sibley 1-13, John Stubblefield 1-6, Kadin Workman 1-12.