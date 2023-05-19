BELTON — Host Mary Hardin-Baylor rolled past St. Thomas 8-0 to keep its season alive Friday afternoon after the Lady Crusaders dropped a narrow 2-1 loss to Berry earlier in the day during an NCAA Division III regional at Dee Dillon Field.
UMHB moves into regional championship against Berry after splitting pair
- Staff reports
-
-
