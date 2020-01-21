KILLEEN — Temple and Belton swimmers put their skills to the test Saturday in the finals of the District 10-6A meet, with the top six in each event clinching a spot to the Region III championships.
Turns out, there will be plenty of Wildcats and Tigers in attendance about 10 days from now inside the Mansfield ISD Natatorium. Temple’s representation Jan. 31-Feb. 1 will include 11 swimmers while Belton has 22 slated to hit the pool thanks to what could be considered a splashing success over the weekend at the league meet.
Belton’s Olivia Maddux won four district gold medals, including individual triumphs in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke. Maddux also helped the Lady Tigers’ 200 medley relay (Maddie Dang, Liana Planz, Maddie Vacula) and 400 free style relay (Jaynie Ferguson, Planz, Vacula) to first-place performances.
The Lady Tigers’ also advanced their 200 free relay squad (Malia Rodriguez, Ferguson, Trinity Stephenson, Taylor Quereto-Medeiros) by placing second.
Ferguson also won individual golds in the 200 and 500 free.
Dang (sixth, breaststroke), Planz (second, 100 butterfly; second, 100 backstroke), Vacula (second, 200 free; second, 500 free), Rodriguez (third, 200 free; third, 100 free); Kristin Rodak (third, 200 individual medley; sixth, 500 free), Ashley Holley (fifth, 200 IM; sixth 100 fly), Stephenson (fifth, 50 free), Alex Finn (third, 100 backstroke; fifth, 100 free) and Grace Synder (fifth, 100 breaststroke) also qualified for individual races.
On Belton’s boys side, Kole Petersen (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Ethan Rodriguez (200 free) and Matt Moyer (500 free) finished first in individual events. The Tigers also topped the podium in the 400 free relay (Rodriguez, Petersen, Mason Sanders, Matt Snyder), and qualified their other two relays — which feature Rodriguez, Petersen, Sanders, Snyder, Moyer, Caleb Ball, Brett Waller and Jesus Sierralta Rondon.
Sanders (fifth, 100 fly), Snyder (third, 100 free; fifth, 100 back), Moyer (fourth, 200 free), Wes Kincaid (sixth, 200 IM; sixth, 100 breaststroke), Ball (fifth, 100 free) and David Basabe (sixth, 500 free) moved on to regionals in other individual swims.
Lauren Greenfield, Alyssa Melendez, Mia Kraan, Kiley Sanders, Natalie Greenfield, Azariah Perry and Carrigan Fritz helped Temple’s girls advance all three relays to Mansfield.
Kris Dudik will be busy with three events for the Wildcats after placing fifth in the 100 backstroke, sixth in the 100 fly and sixth with Temple’s 400 free relay squad, which also included Abel Perez, Conner Pearson and Charlie Howard.