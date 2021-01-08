BELTON — The Belton Tigers knew that no matter what happened in their game Friday night, they would still be atop the District 12-6A standings.
The only thing to be answered was if they would be alone or in a tie with up to four other teams.
The Killeen Ellison Eagles did their part to make sure it was the latter as they knocked off Belton 70-51 at Tiger Gym to move into a tie for the district lead.
The outcome created a logjam atop 12-6A, with Belton (12-3, 3-1), Ellison (16-1, 3-1), Killeen Shoemaker, Harker Heights and Bryan all tied for first place.
Belton’s Trap Johnson hit the first basket of the game 30 seconds in, but Ellison controlled the action after that.
Back-to-back steals by Jayce Wright in first quarter sparked the Eagles on a 6-0 run that featured baskets by Wright, Kesean Garland and Trendon Stewart to turn their early 6-4 lead into a 12-4 advantage.
Ellison led 17-10 after the opening quarter, and the next quarter belonged to the Eagles’ Jevon Grant, who put on a shooting clinic by scoring 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second — all on 3-pointers — to give the Eagles a 39-24 halftime lead.
Stewart, who added 14 points for Ellison, was the go-to guy in the third with eight points — half of which came at the free throw line — to help the Eagles go up 56-38 going into the fourth.
Ellison played a tight, man-to-man, full-court defense most of the night, with especially tight coverage on Belton’s TJ Johnson, who still finished with 15 points — three less than his younger brother Trap, whose 18 points included four 3s. TJ Johnson had an off night from long range, missing all five 3-point attempts.
“We didn’t shoot it good the whole night,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “But I give a lot of credit to Ellison for that. They are really, really good defensively and Coach (Alberto) Jones does a great job on the defensive end over there. I was more disappointed with what we did defensively.”
Ellison also outrebounded Belton 29-19, setting up multiple second-chance baskets.
The Tigers’ next three games are against the remaining teams tied for first, starting with Bryan at home Tuesday and followed by Shoemaker.
Ellison hosts Killeen on Tuesday night.