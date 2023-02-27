BELTON — Three days after the disappointment of falling in the semifinals of its conference tournament, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s spirits received a big boost Monday when it received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
And as an added bonus, the Crusaders will be on their home floor for the event’s opening weekend for the second straight year.
“We’re really excited. We’ve had a great run at home. I know we just lost here last week, but that’s only our second loss in two years here,” Crusaders head coach Clif Carroll said. “We play in front of one of the best crowds in Division III basketball, and this place will be rocking. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
No. 17 UMHB (21-5) will face Schreiner (15-13) at 7:20 p.m. Friday at Mayborn Campus Center, where No. 15 St. Thomas (22-3) takes on No. 24 East Texas Baptist (21-5) in the day’s initial first-round game at 4:50.
The winners will square off at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
ETBU and Schreiner earned automatic berths by virtue of their tournament titles in the American Southwest Conference and Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, respectively.
UMHB and St. Thomas — a former NAIA member in Houston that’s in its first year of postseason eligibility at the DIII level — received at-large bids based on their overall bodies of work.
Even after his team lost at home last Friday to Hardin-Simmons in the semifinals of the ASC tourney, Carroll felt good about his team’s chances of getting in. However, things got a little more tense when a large number of conference favorites lost in their league finals.
“Our non-conference strength of schedule saved us,” said Carroll, whose team had won 14 straight before last week’s loss. “Nobody ever expects nine bids to be stolen. It’s usually three or four, and it was just one last year.
“I felt good with our resume, our record and our number of regionally ranked wins. But when all the carnage started with the bid thieves, it can get dicey. You don’t ever want to put it in the hands of a committee, but we’re in. That’s all that matters. We just have to focus in and get into national tournament mode.”
Whoever advances out of the all-Texas pod in Belton will face the other winners from the 16-team quarter of the bracket that also includes No. 2 Christopher Newport (24-3), No. 4 St. Joseph (27-1), No. 9 Wheaton (22-4) and No. 14 Williams (22-4).
“It’s awesome that we get to showcase that there’s some really good basketball in this state,” Carroll said of the four Texas teams being grouped together. “What’s disappointing is that only one Texas team will advance.”
The Crusaders are in the NCAA tourney for a second straight season. Last year, they knocked off Chapman and Trinity in the first two rounds at Mayborn Campus Center to earn a trip to Cleveland, where they defeated Case Western Reserve before falling in overtime to Elmhurst in the Elite Eight.
Last season’s run came after winning the ASC title. UMHB enters this year’s event on the heels of a loss, and Carroll hopes last week’s setback will re-energize his squad.
“Maybe it was an eye-opener and reminded us that we can be beat,” he said. “We’ve seen East Texas Baptist and how good they are. St. Thomas has had a great year and has a special player in Calvin Williams. Schreiner is on a really good run and is a very disciplined team.
“It’s going to be a fun weekend of basketball. There’s going to be two high-level games played here.”