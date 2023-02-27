UMHB hoops bracket

Josiah Johnson (4) and his UMHB teammates will host Schreiner on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Three days after the disappointment of falling in the semifinals of its conference tournament, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s spirits received a big boost Monday when it received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

