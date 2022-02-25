JEWETT — Rosebud-Lott made a furious fourth-quarter rally, cutting a double-digit deficit down to four with about 5 minutes left, but that was as close as the Cougars got in a 49-44 loss to Frankston in a Class 2A area-round boys basketball playoff game Friday night at Jewett Leon’s Cougar Gym.
Trailing the entire way, Rosebud-Lott fell down by its largest margin at 38-23 after Frankston’s Cael Bruno buried a 3-pointer to close the scoring in the third and cap a period during which the Cougars (23-12) failed to convert a field goal and managed only two points.
Rosebud-Lott regrouped in the fourth, though, getting a John Paul Reyna layup just seconds into the frame to ignite an 11-0 run that was finished with three straight 3s — one apiece from Jordan Landrum, Caleb Butler and Breon Lewis — and forced the Indians (26-7) into calling a pair of timeouts.
Lewis’ long-range shot brought Rosebud-Lott to within 38-34 with 4:51 left but that’s when Frankston settled in, responding with a seven-point swing to push the lead back to double figures.
The Indians led by 12 with 1:11 left when the Cougars scored the final seven points to make for the difference as Frankston missed five free throws inside the last minute.
“We were more aggressive and we kind of stayed the course (in the fourth),” Rosebud-Lott head coach Marvin Whitfield said. “We didn’t get our heads down when they got a lead. They hit a lot of tough shots early and we were able to defend them a little bit better in the second half. We just ran out of time. My hat’s off to them. They’re a good team. They played in one of the toughest 2A districts in the state of Texas and it showed tonight.”
Frankston finished third in District 19-2A behind LaPoynor and Martin’s Mill, each of which advanced to the second round. With the win, the Indians will face either Marlin or league rival Martin’s Mill in a regional quarterfinal next week.
The Cougars, meanwhile, ended their season in the area round for a second straight year.
“I’m happy with how (the season) went, just playing with my teammates, having fun with them,” said Reyna, one of four Rosebud-Lott seniors to conclude their career Friday with a season that saw them capture the District 17-2A title with an 11-1 mark. “I wish we could have gone farther, sad it’s the end, but I’m happy with where we got.”
Reyna led the Cougars with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Fellow seniors Butler and Landrum followed Reyna with nine points and six points, respectively. Guard Kameron Finan rounded out Rosebud-Lott’s senior group.
Though the Cougars never led and trailed 12-4 entering the second, they got a pair of timely 3s from Butler and another from Jamarquis Johnson to stay within striking distance, still trailing by eight going into halftime.
Frankston opened the third with the first six points to push its lead to 14 as Rosebud-Lott finished 0-for-4 from the field in the quarter, getting a pair of Reyna free throws for its only two points.
“Definitely in the first quarter, we played some real good defense but also, offensively, we knocked down some shots that helped us build a lead,” Frankston head coach Scott Albritton said. “What got us the lead in the third was our defense that led to some transition points, and then early in the fourth quarter, that same thing happened. We used our defense, getting deflections and steals, and being able to convert on the offensive end.”
Frankston forced 17 turnovers, which resulted in 14 points on the other end, and committed only nine.
After the Cougars cut the gap to four midway through the fourth, the Indians got a Jake Westbrook 3 from the top of the key and then a Bruno steal that led to two Westbrook free throws to quickly bounce back out to a three-possession edge.
Bruno led all players with 16 points to go with five rebounds and a game-high four steals. Westbrook followed with 15 points for the Indians, and Caleb Ramsey chipped in 10.
“We accomplished a lot. We had a pretty good season,” Whitfield said. “We battled some injuries early and we were able to come back and win our district — the first time we’ve done that in a while. All in all, we want to go further in the playoffs but looking back, it wasn’t a complete failure.”