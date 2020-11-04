BELTON — The Belton Tigers took every precaution and proactive step to keep their players safe and healthy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Their season — as well as other Class 5A and 6A programs — was delayed to a late-September start by the University Interscholastic League, and the Tigers adopted and maintained a diligent regimen of sanitizing their facilities, practicing social distancing and wearing protective face coverings over the last 12 weeks all so they could avoid the unwanted reality of an abbreviated season.
Still, as Belton head coach Brett Sniffin made clear Wednesday, with a health crisis as fierce as the one that has consumed society for most of 2020, anything can happen despite the best laid plans.
“This is the world we live in. When you’re in the middle of a pandemic and this thing spreads rapidly, it’s all about the safety of our kids,” said Sniffin, one day after his Tigers were forced to postpone their District 12-6A home game against Harker Heights originally scheduled for Friday because of positive virus cases and quarantines resulting from contact tracing. “Right now, most of the kids are showing very minimal symptoms, if any, and are just at home quarantining.
“We have a COVID action team on campus. If a kid begins to exhibit some of those symptoms — and if you look at the list, it’s pretty wide-ranging — then they take over the contact tracing and decide if the kid needs to go home and get tested.”
Belton officials met with the 12-6A District Executive Committee on Wednesday but no announcement was released about what the Tigers’ adjusted schedule would be moving forward. The most likely makeup date would be Dec. 4, which is the previously scheduled open date for all 12-6A members.
The puzzle becomes more rigid, however, if Belton has to also postpone its game at Temple in two weeks. With several Tigers in quarantine for the next 14 days, that could present issues for the much-anticipated showdown between the Bell County rivals at Wildcat Stadium. If that becomes the case, Belton may have to turn to a five-day schedule, which would likely result in district contests being played earlier in the week.
Luckily for the Tigers, Sniffin is well-versed in preparing varsity football teams for Monday or Tuesday games.
“I coached a long time ago in Iowa. Every playoff game is four to five days because they want to beat the weather. So it’s fast, it’s furious, there’s not much contact in practice. It’s a lot of mental focus and preparation,” said Sniffin, whose team also has yet to play Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker this season. “There are schools doing it all around Texas right now. Every night of the week there is a high school football game because of things that have happened.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Belton High had 10 of the 17 active cases in Belton Independent School District. Sniffin declined to give the exact number of players that are currently being quarantined, but did clarify that most of his players are being isolated out of precaution, while only a few have tested positive for the virus.
“Most of it is close contact,” Sniffin said. “It’s just been ongoing as the season goes and then it just got to be too many (players affected). It got to be where we just didn’t have enough players for our upcoming game.”
According to BISD’s website, a student is labeled as close contact when he or she is “directly exposed to infectious secretions” or is “within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes” without using a proper face covering.
With a number of players unable to participate in team activities, the Tigers (2-4, 2-1) are conducting practices as normal — well, as normal as can be. Sniffin said with the new personnel filling in for the time being, the Tigers’ practices have more of a spring football vibe than a district-battle aura.
Still, while the Tigers aren’t thrilled to have their game postponed, their attitude has been remarkably positive given the circumstances, according to their coach.
“It’s actually been rather upbeat, to be honest with you,” Sniffin said. “We’re able to do some things with some kids who normally don’t get to play or get the normal amount of coaching. We’re going back to a lot of the basics with a lot of individual drills with the kids we have.”
And despite the significant bummer most Belton players are feeling with their season temporarily on hold, there is one silver lining onto which the team is holding.
“I think the word postponed is a lot better than canceled. I think that’s why the team continues to be upbeat,” Sniffin said. “I’ve said it since the start of the season, our goal is to get 10 games in and to celebrate the game of football. All the other stuff is just icing on the cake. We just want to make sure these kids can go out there and play their full 10-game season.”