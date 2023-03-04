BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Howard Payne 3,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 1
HPU 002 100 0 — 3 6 2
UMHB 000 010 0 — 1 5 2
Ferr, Adare (5) and McGee. McGlumphy, Palczewski (6) and McCall. W—Ferr (3-0). L—McGlumphy (0-2). 2B—H: Lamps.
Records — Howard Payne 6-5, 2-3 ASC; UMHB 1-5, 1-4.
Howard Payne 9,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5
HPU 000 003 600 — 9 18 1
UMHB 200 020 100 — 5 10 1
Blair, Cook (6), Chambers (8) and McGee. Fenner, Brann (6), Bogan (6), Palczewski (7), Vadala (7), Cromie (7), Gerda (9) and Sammons. W—Cook (1-2). L—Palczewski (0-2). HR—H: McGee. 2B—H: Kelle; M: Herrera, Grosz.
Records — Howard Payne 7-5, 3-3 ASC; UMHB 1-6, 1-5.
Saturday’s other scores
Texas Tech 10, Michigan 7
Baylor 12, Youngstown St. 5, Game 1
Louisville 3, TCU 2
Youngstown St. 7, Baylor 5, Game 2
HIGH SCHOOL
Saturday’s scores
Wimberley 11, Temple 3
Fort Worth Country Day 9, Temple 6
Round Rock 1, Lake Belton 0
Dallas Bishop Lynch 5, Belton 3
Rogers 11, Weimar 1
Academy 16, Bryan Rudder 8
Academy 15, Brazos 2
Bridge City 12, Cameron Yoe 1
Troy 10, Waco Universtiy 0
Troy 9, Killeen Shoemaker 3
Holland 17, Florence 3
Jarrell 6, Fredericksburg 2
Gatesville 12, Clifton 2
Lampasas 10, San Antonio TMI Episcopal 3
Friday’s late scores
Lake Belton 9, Round Rock Stony Point 3
Academy 4, Killeen 4
Florence 3, Granger 2
Bartlett 14, Somerville 6
Bartlett 9, Brookshire Royal 6
Pleasanton 12, Lampasas 1
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2,
Howard Payne 1 (8)
UMHB 000 001 01 — 2 7 0
HPU 000 100 00 — 1 4 0
Long, Flores (5) and Niles. Cason, West (8) and Wesley. W—Flores (5-0). L—West (1-1). 2B—M: Flores; H: Gonzalez.
Records — UMHB 6-2, 3-0 ASC; Howard Payne 3-6, 0-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
Franklin tournament
Milano 4, Rogers 3 (4)
Milano 001 3 — 4 6 0
Rogers 100 2 — 3 3 0
Sebek and Quinones. L—Sebek. 3B—R: Alonzo. 2B—R: Gutierrez.
Bullard 4, Rogers 2
Bullard 021 001 — 4 6 0
Rogers 011 000 — 2 6 0
Fults and Graul. Mucha, Sebek (4) and Quinones. W—Fults. L—Mucha. HR—B: Pate; R: Gutierrez, Alonzo.
Saturday’s other scores
Garland Sachse 11, Temple 2
Wylie East 15, Temple 0
Gatesville 13, Jewett Leon 2
Gatesville 8, Navasota 1
Troy 13, Hillsboro 0
Salado 7, Copperas Cove 2
Late Friday
Franklin tournament
Rogers 4, Bruceville-Eddy 2 (5)
B-E 010 10 — 2 5 0
Rogers 000 04 — 4 9 0
W—Sebek. HR—R: Gutierrez. 2B—R: Mucha, Charanza, Alonzo.
Rogers 5,
Hamshire-Fannett 2 (6)
Rogers 300 101 — 5 5 1
H-F 001 001 — 2 8 0
W—Mucha. L—Sanders. HR—R: Gutierrez. 3B—R: Gutierrez; H: Bethke. 2B—R: Charanza; H: Parent 2.
Rogers 4, Coahoma 3 (5)
Coahoma 200 01 — 3 4 2
Rogers 030 01 — 4 5 0
Calvio, Wells (3) and Burt, Clemmer. Mucha and Quinones. W—Mucha. L—Wells. HR—C: Wells, Clemmer; R: Alonzo, Quinones. 2B—C: Rodgers.
Friday’s other late scores
Lubbock-Cooper 15, Temple 0
Rockwall 15, Temple 0
Melissa 14, Temple 7