A tour of the old ballparks in and around Temple has served for decades as a heritage for recreational activities from the youngest to the oldest among us.
Each field and complex has a look and feel all their own.
Yet, aside from a few notable exceptions, they all have in common the stamp of one man — Billy Northam.
Northam, who died last weekend at age 89, was the driving force behind the creation, maintenance, beautification and the usage of Temple fields and gyms that have brought competition, camaraderie and untold millions of dollars in commerce for more than half a century.
Long after his retirement in 1993, following 34 years as the City of Temple athletic director, the city is still reaping the fruits from Northam’s tireless labor.
“Bill has done a lot for athletics,” said soon-to-be 94-year-old Bertie Gandy, who worked closely for years with Northam to enhance local athletic opportunities. “We wouldn’t have any ballfields if it weren’t for Bill. We wouldn’t have Lion’s Park. A lot of kids wouldn’t have had any other place to play if it hadn’t been for Bill. There wouldn’t be any fields now and no swimming pool.”
While others saw open land for more parks for leisurely strolls, Northam saw fields on which dreams could begin for young players and competition could continue for the young at heart. From his efforts grew a multitude of baseball and softball leagues for all ages of boys and girls, men and women. He was highly active as a youth baseball coach as well.
“Bill Northam’s impact on recreational sports in Temple was phenomenal,” said Linda Grisham, a longtime official, teacher and coach in the Temple ISD system, including a stint as Tem-Cats softball coach. “He always took time to manicure the field so that they looked great every game as he did for special games.”
The four-field baseball complex on Curtis B. Elliot Drive in East Temple is named for Northam and is a lasting tribute to him.
Northam devoted his life to service, whether it be for his country or for his community. Born in the now extinct Sparta community in 1932, Northam attended Belton High where he played football and baseball. He went on to play for the Temple Eagles, a local minor league baseball team. Northam served in the United States Navy — and played baseball while there — before returning home as a City of Temple firefighter for a time before taking over as the city’s athletic director in 1959. He built on his vision of utilizing and maintaining existing facilities such as Baker Field in East Temple to carving out new ones.
In the meantime, he was a high-profile football and baseball official like his cohorts Marcine Cottle and Kenneth Wade. Beside calling area high school football games he also did so at the collegiate level for the Lone Star Conference. He was even more notable as a baseball umpire, officiating Southwest Conference games of that era.
But it was Northam’s meticulous care and concern for the athletic facilities and for those who used them that left his most indelible legacy.
“He put his heart and soul into it,” Gandy said. “And it had to be right.”
Working alongside longtime parks superintendent A.J. Mercer — the Lion’s Park softball complex bears his name — Northam pushed to bring athletic fields into existence and up to speed. By the 1980s Lion’s Park, with its four fields, became a constant hub of activity for adult and youth softball tournaments as has been the Wilson Park Complex adjacent from his namesake baseball complex.
“He did it and he did it well,” Gandy said. “If it had been raining at Baker Field, he would set it up to just play from the outfield. He didn’t let anything stop him.”
The city has since modernized to the multi-sport Crossroads Complex in West Temple with all the necessary amenities. Even still, whether consciously or not, the Crossroads facility is the foundational result of what people such as Northam began long ago. Previous generations were not without largely because of Northam. He was among the first honorees into the city’s Softball and Baseball Walk of Fame.
Grisham said at her request he once bladed a regulation track at Meredith Elementary, which was used for the Little Wildcat Relays many years afterward.
“He was so good about giving his time to sports,” Grisham said. “He was always at the gym or the ballfield making sure all went as it should. He helped us organize the very first Temple umpire chapter for softball and it is still going strong.
“He always said, ‘The players deserve the best we can give them.’”
They got the best from the best.