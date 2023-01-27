BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Hutto 76, Temple 44
Hutto 17 13 19 27 — 76
Temple 12 5 12 15 — 44
Hutto (19-10, 5-3) — Richardson 29, Hicks 12, Calhoun 10, Piper 6, Washington 6, Diaby 6, Osagie 4, Fate 3.
Temple (15-13, 4-4) — Jayl.Hall 14, Brundage 10, Collins 6, Carlton 5, Green 4, Sewell 2, Jayd.Hall 2, Martin 1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 56, Rogers 45
Academy 18 15 13 10 — 56
Home 9 11 20 5 — 45
Academy (20-8, 8-1) — Chase 14, Brazeal 14, Col.Shackelford 8, Coo.Shackelford 5, Clark 5, Wille 3, Steeves 3, Blatche 2.
Rogers (11-16, 3-6) — Bennett 21, Davis 9, Cook 7, McCormick 6, Sisneroz 2.
JV — Academy 44, Rogers 36
DISTRICT 17-2A
Crawford 48, Rosebud-Lott 46
Crawford 12 11 10 15 — 48
Rosebud-Lott 14 9 4 19 — 46
Crawford (9-1, 6-1) — Dobie 18, Fisher 8, Smith 8, Chambers 7, Torbert 6, Vannatta 1.
Rosebud-Lott (22-6, 6-2) — Johnson 15, Lewis 13, Finan 9, Hering 6, Doskocil 3.
Friday’s Other Scores
Belton 57, Waco University 54
Gatesville 64, China Spring 50
Chilton 51, Moody 41
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 64, Waco 49
Waco — Scott 21, Thibodeaux 8, Miller 7, Watson 4, Jones 4, Berry 2, Holmes 2, Hill 1.
Lake Belton — Gladney 24, Wagenaar 11, Uzzell 11, Lux 10, Hinds 4, Ortiz-Rivera 2, Fly 2.
Friday’s Other Scores
Belton 41, Waco University 30
Waco Connally 48, Salado 37
China Spring 36, Gatesville 21
Marble Falls 57, Jarrell 50
Academy 45, Rogers 28
Troy 54, Lexington 37
Moody 45, Chilton 15
SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
Friday’s Scores
Pflugerville Weiss 2, Temple 0
Waco University 5, Belton 0
Gatesville 3, Academy 0
GIRLS
Friday’s Scores
Pflugerville Weiss 2, Temple 0
Belton 12, Waco University 1
Gatesville 5, Academy 1
Salado 4, China Spring 0
BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Friday’s Scores
Temple College 8, Angelina 0
Temple College 7, Angelina 3