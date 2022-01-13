Temple wrestling head coach Deryl Clark turned toward assistant John Matthews and said, “Usually, when I say I’m going to do it, I’m pretty good about doing it.”
To which Matthews replied in agreement, “We’re going to get it done.”
The latest result of Clark’s determination for a program that he jump-started and is in just its fourth season is Saturday’s T-Town Takedown, the first tournament hosted by Temple wrestling.
“It was my plan when I was hired. When Coach (Scott) Stewart brought me in and said, ‘What are your future plans, where do you see yourselves?’” Clark recalled. “I said, ‘We’re going to get through our first two years and let the kids learn and get the flow of it.’ But I said between the third and fourth year, I’m going to host a tournament, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
There are 12 teams registered to participate on five mats inside Wildcat Gym. The fast-and-furious competition is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m., and the action figures to be nonstop to the finals by mid-afternoon.
Temple will compete in 11 of the 14 weight classes in the boys bracket and nine of 10 on the girls side. Also in the meet are Cameron Yoe, Gatesville, Hutto, Killeen Shoemaker, Killeen, Lampasas, New Braunfels Christian, Round Rock, Round Rock Westwood, Round Rock McNeil and Salado.
“I started (organizing the tournament) in June and I still feel like I’m behind. I have gone through three notebooks, making checklist after checklist after checklist. I am still just like, ‘Man, this is harder than I thought.’ But, they told me it’s going to take a few years to get into a rhythm with your tournament,” said Clark, who was busy cobbling together brackets Thursday afternoon as his wrestlers warmed up on the track.
“I’ll say this, though, the biggest thing that really helped was the parents,” Clark added. “They have been extremely supportive. We could not have done any of this without them. We do have a good family base. It’s incredible.”
The Wildcats are 6-1 in dual meets this season and have a tournament title under their belts, winning the Raider Ruckus in Leander on Dec. 30 by placing seven in the top three, including four first-place finishers. That’s all part of a steady progress since the program’s inception and following the 2020-21 campaign during which Temple sent 10 wrestlers to the regional tournament — a team best through three seasons.
“We still feel that we are behind the curve a little bit but we are moving faster than most teams at this stage,” said Clark, whose boys squad is led by Joel Aguilar (132 pounds) and Angel Torres-Perez (160) and whose girls team is anchored by two-time regional qualifier Natasha Hills (110). “We are getting invited to top tournaments, and that’s not easily done.”
Temple’s remaining schedule has two more dual meets and one more tournament before the two-day district meet Feb. 4-5. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to regionals, and the top four from that move on to state.