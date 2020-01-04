After about a month-long holiday break, the Temple College men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to action Saturday afternoon at TC Gym for one final tune-up before conference kicks in.
The Lady Leopards couldn’t ride the momentum of a strong start in a 77-65 loss to Odessa College before the Leopards cruised by DFW Prep 115-58.
MEN
Following the long layoff, the Leopards were anxious to show they had not lost a step and dominated DFW Prep to remain unbeaten on the season.
However, coach Kirby Johnson, in his final season at the helm, was a bit more anxious than normal.
“We have a good team,” the coach said of his 15-0 Leopards. “It may be the best team I’ve had here, but we’ve had a litany of injuries.”
Two of his starters were not suited Saturday, leaving the depleted Leopards with just eight players.
Half of those eight reached double figures in the win, though, led by Kedrian Johnson with 38, including six 3-pointers. Kortrijk Miles had 23, Josiyah Thorn added 14 and Khouri Perkins had 10.
“The two that were out are our posts, so we’ve had a couple of our bigger guards playing inside,” Kirby Johnson said. “They were getting an understanding of what to do in practice, but when you get into it in the game, it’s a different creature.
“We’ve not been able to have a full team practice since our last game (Dec. 12). There’s been multiple times I’ve used my stat guy to run drills just to get 10 guys on the floor.”
Kirby Johnson said he hopes to have a full squad for Wednesday’s Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference opener at Grayson.
“It is what it is,” he said. “The thing about it is, nobody on the other team cares if you are short-handed. So you just have to go out there and perform.”
WOMEN
Starr Jacobs had 20 points, Jordyn Carter added 16 and Brooke Lopez 12 for the Lady Leopards, whose first 10 minutes of live action after nearly a month since their last outing Dec. 7 couldn’t have gone much better and closed with TC leading 26-16.
But not much went right on either end of the floor during a second quarter in which the Lady Leopards scored just four points while Odessa turned the 10-point deficit into a 41-30 halftime lead before holding steady in the second half to record the road victory.
“We came out today in the second and couldn’t shoot the ball in the ocean and weren’t getting defensive stops. You can’t have a four-point quarter and expect to win,” said TC head coach Kim Sebek, whose team dropped to 10-4 ahead of its Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference opener Wednesday at Grayson. “I feel like it was a good learning experience with conference starting against another ranked team.”
Okako Adika posted 21 points and Sofia Persson had 20 for the Lady Wranglers (12-6).
“We pulled within six in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump,” Sebek said. “They made some shots and big free throws down the stretch.”