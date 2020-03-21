Like many senior college athletes throughout the country, Meagan Hill’s softball career was building to a crescendo.
She was a starting pitcher at NCAA Division II Angelo State — just like her elder sister Morgan before her — and a key player in the No. 9-ranked Rambelles’ aim to win the Lone Star Conference and make another postseason run.
But on March 12 as the Rambelles’ bus made a dinner stop in San Antonio en route to series against conference rival Texas A&M-Kingsville, the team got word that the series as well as the rest of league schedule was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Three days later, the LSC followed suit with most of the other conferences in the country and canceled the entire season for all spring sports.
Just like that, Hill’s 19 years of playing softball were done.
“We had a lot of questions, and Coach (Travis) Scott did a great job answering them,” Hill said. “It’s so unusual. It’s unlike any other situation. There would be no postseason and no championships to win.”
There are lots of ways for players to react to having a season pulled out from under them. Hill chose the route of being grateful for all that softball brought into her life, despite it being cut short before its natural conclusion. She took to social media to put her thoughts together.
“I didn’t think I’d get emotional leaving softball behind, but ending the season short definitely shocked me,” she wrote. “God has continuously blessed me with so many opportunities and I have met so many wonderful people through softball. Although the season ended abruptly, I was able to accomplish some of my life-long softball goals.”
Indeed she did. Earlier this season, she threw her first no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and was only a first-inning walk away from a perfect game in a 2-0 victory over Molloy College in a Florida tournament. She followed that performance with a 1-hitter against Florida Tech at the same event.
In her final appearance and the Rambelles’ last game March 8, she worked a complete game in a 7-3 victory over St. Edward’s to run her record to 5-3.
“She finished her career with a complete-game win, and that was good to see,” Scott said. “Last year, she strung a lot of games together for us and because of that, she became a pivotal go-to pitcher for us.”
Hill was hardly a tag-along behind Morgan at Angelo State. Meagan was a three-sport star at Salado, anchoring the volleyball team as a setter and running on the 4x200-meter relay team that qualified for the state track meet to go along with her exemplary exploits in the pitching circle.
“I had a friend there,” Meagan said of following her sister to San Angelo. “We were in competition in college, but we’re best friends.”
Scott enjoyed coaching both of them.
“I don’t compare them,” he said of the sisters. “I’m just blessed to be part of their lives, and I’m glad the Hill family trusted us with them.”
Because of a surplus of pitchers that included Morgan, Meagan redshirted during the 2017 season and said she improved a great deal that year as she watched the Rambelles finish as runners-up at the Division II Women’s College World Series She saw spot duty in the circle as a sophomore before enjoying a breakout year as a junior in 2019. She went 18-8 to help ASU return to the postseason, and she earned second-team all-conference honors.
She was on her way to some of the same accolades this spring before the season was taken away from her and everybody else.
The NCAA has decided to extend the eligibility of spring athletes by one season. For Hill, though, her post-college life appears to be in order. She is graduating with a degree in civil engineering, has a career lined up with a company in Killeen and is set to marry longtime boyfriend Josh Buckley in the fall.
“I don’t feel cheated. It’s just very unfortunate,” she said. “I had a great opportunity. God has a plan for me, and I’m at peace with it.”