LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Lorena Leopards (4-2, 1-1) outscored Academy 21-7 in the second half to pull away from the Bumblebees (3-3, 1-1) in a District 11-3A-I game.
Kasen Taylor and Braylon Henry ran for two touchdowns apiece for Lorena, which held Academy’s offense to 300 yards — 135 below its average.
Clayton Lawson had both of the TD runs for the Bees, who got 121 yards passing and 80 rushing from Kasey Mraz.
LORENA 40, ACADEMY 17
Lorena 6 13 14 7 — 40
Academy 7 3 0 7 — 17
Aca — Clayton Lawson 9 run (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Lor — Kasen Taylor 4 run (run failed)
Aca — Sanderson 21 field goal
Lor — Taylor 44 run (Conner Pewitt kick)
Lor — Jackson Generals 5 run (kick failed)
Lor — Generals 3 run (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Braylon Henry 5 run (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Henry 8 run (Pewitt kick)
Aca — Lawson 1 run (Sanderson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lor Aca
First downs 20 21
Rushes-yards 36-365 36-179
Passing yards 59 121
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-8-0 13-17-0
Penalties-yards 10-90 3-21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lorena: Taylor 11-144, Henry 9-85, Generals 7-65, Caleb Carrizales 4-47, Jadon Porter 2-13, Kaden Roberts 3-11; Academy: Kasey Mraz 16-80, Lawson 15-72, Lane Ward 4-19, Zane Clark 1-3.
PASSING — Lorena: Generals 6-8-0-59; Academy: Mraz 13-17-0-121.
RECEIVING — Lorena: Porter 5-53, Camden Brock 1-6; Academy: Clark 4-61, Alex Lawton 4-43, Scout Brazeal 3-14, Lawson 2-3.
Franklin 63
Rockdale 42
ROCKDALE — The Franklin Lions (6-0, 2-0) churned out 470 yards rushing to put away the Rockdale Tigers (1-4, 0-1) in a District 11-3A-I game.
Collin Smitherman ran for 174 yards and four TDs, and Bryson Washington added 123 yards rushing and a score for the Lions.
Bladyn Barcak threw for 197 yards and two TDs, and Robert Owns tossed a scoring pass and caught one to pace the Tigers.
FRANKLIN 63, ROCKDALE 42
Franklin 14 13 28 8 — 63
Rockdale 6 15 14 7 — 42
Roc — Tim Grice 29 run (kick failed)
Fra — Bryson Washington 2 run (Cort Lowry kick)
Fra — Ike Eaton 23 run (Lowry kick)
Roc — De’Andre Stephens 43 pass from Robert Owens (Daniel Romero kick)
Fra — Collin Smitherman 33 run (Lowry kick)
Roc — Kemar Spencer 2 run (Blaydn Barcak run)
Fra — Bo Jimenez 10 pass from Lowry (kick failed)
Fra — Devyn Hidrogo 21 run (Lowry kick)
Fra — Smitherman 3 run (Lowry kick)
Roc — Barcak 1 run (Romero kick)
Fra — Smitherman 50 run (Lowry kick)
Roc — Owens 56 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Fra — Smitherman 43 run (Lowry kick)
Roc — Grice 15 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Fra — Eaton 4 run (Lowry run)
TEAM STATISTICS
Fra Roc
First downs 27 15
Rushes-yards 50-470 29-135
Passing yards 10 240
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-1-0 7-12-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-3
Penalties-yards 5-50 5-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Franklin: Smitherman 12-174, Washington 15-123, Hidrogo 9-92, Eaton 7-69, Bubba Jackson 5-12; Rockdale: Grice 12-83, barcak 15-50, Spencer 1-2, Owens 1-0.
PASSING — Franklin: Lowry 1-1-0-10; Rockdale: Barcak 6-11-0-197, Owens 1-1-0-43.
RECEIVING — Franklin: Jimenez 1-10; Rockdale: Stephens 2-105, Owens 2-64, Grice 2-56, Erik Shephard 1-15.
CTCS 34
Savio 28
AUSTIN — Reagan Ragsdale scored from 6 yards out and ran in the 2-point conversion last in the fourth quarter to lift the Central Texas Christian Lions (5-1) over the Austin St. Dominic Savio Eagles (4-2) in a non-district game.
Ragsdale finished with 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Lions, who scored 20 points in the final quarter to rally.
Luke Chiles also had a scoring run, and Copper Smith threw a 15-yard TD pass to Jacob Good for CTCS.
Leyton Riviere had 261 yards passing for the Eagles, who attempted only six rushes and totaled zero yards on the ground against a Lions defense that got sacks from Ragsdale, Henry Pitman and Tristan Eanes.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 34,
AUSTIN ST. DOMINIC SAVIO 28
CTCS 14 0 0 20 — 34
Savio 7 7 7 7 — 28
CTCS — Reagan Ragsdale 8 run (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Chiles 7 run (Chiles kick)
Sav — Daniel Madison 50 interception return (Dylan Hallenberger kick)
Sav — Ben Schiesser 58 pass from Leyton Riviere (Hallenberger kick)
Sav — Riviere 4 run (Mason Boose kick)
CTCS — Jacob Good 15 pass from Cooper Smith (run failed)
CTCS — Ragsdale 3 run (run failed)
Sav — Schiesser 18 pass from Riviere (Boose kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 6 run (Ragsdale run)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS Sav
First downs 30 15
Rushes-yards 51-319 6-0
Passing yards 87 261
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-21-1 16-39-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Ragsdale 41-236, Chiles 4-67, Tristan Eanes 5-12, Evan Allerkamp 1-(-1); Savio: Riviere 4-4, Garrett Reddenn 2-(-4).
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 10-21-1-87; Savio: Riviere 16-39-0-261.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Eanes 3-43, Good 3-21, Allerkamp 2-17, Rodrigo Cobian 1-14, Ragsdale 1-12; Savio: Schiesser 5-116, Ian barnes 7-70, Bobby Humphries 2-39, Reddenn 2-14.
