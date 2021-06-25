COLLEGE STATION — Temple was involved in a trio of nail-biters Friday afternoon in the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
The Wildcats took the field for Game 1 of Pool K in Division 1 and claimed a 42-36 victory in three overtimes versus Wylie East. Back in action shortly after, Temple narrowly lost to Dickinson 20-19 in Game 2 then dropped another close contest, 28-27, to San Antonio Warren.
The Wildcats’ 1-2 mark in pool play put them, along with Dickinson, into the consolation bracket today. East and Warren advanced into the championship bracket.
Meanwhile, after a 1-2 opening day Thursday in Division II pool play, Lake Belton joined the rest of the participants in the championship bracket Friday and advanced into the quarterfinals.
The Broncos recorded victories of 14-12 and 14-6 before a matchup in the third round against Midlothian Heritage, which edged Lake Belton 34-25.
Kaufman defeated Argyle 20-13 in the final.
Academy, which went 3-0 on Thursday in Division II, beat Needville 15-14 in bracket play before a loss to China Spring 43-22 knocked out the Bees.
In Division III, Rosebud-Lott followed up a 2-1 pool play showing with two wins Friday — 26-21 over Albany and 13-0 over Corrigan — to reach the quarterfinals in which the Cougars fell 12-6 to Daingerfield.
After going 3-0 on Day 1, Rogers defeated Flatonia 19-14 to kick-start bracket action then lost 28-15 to Dublin.
East Bernard wrapped up the Division III title with a 19-14 nod over Childress.